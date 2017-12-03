Reader: Jesus Would Have Refused to Make That Cake, Too

A Colorado case is heading to the United States Supreme Court on Tuesday, December 5, when Jack Phillips, owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop in Lakewood, will argue that he has a right to refuse to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple back in 2012. The case has been the subject of hot debate in this state, which first sided with the couple in 2014; so have most readers. Says Felipe:

He did discriminate. The question is, should he be allowed to operate a business that discriminates? If the courts vote in favor of Cake Boy, I hope he has to hang a sign in his window that specifically states his right to discriminate: "NO HOMOSEXUALS." I mean, put it on the window if the guy is so proud of it.

Counters Faith:

It is impossible to be a true Christian and support homosexuality. Just because they say they are Christian does not mean they are. These are counterfeit Christians. Just like a who that "identifies" as female does not mean that he is one. He is still a man.

Bottom line, you cannot be for and against God at the same time, and Jesus made all of this clear. So you can't claim to be Christian and disagree with the Gospel particularly when the Gospel says God created male and female in a creative nature — that is in His image and together, they should be fruitful and multiply and fill the earth. Homosexuality cannot fulfill this truth; therefore counterfeits the image of God in marriage.

