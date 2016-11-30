Mayor Hancock Named a Public Official of the Year Thanks to Peak Academy

Drew Brown (from left), Jerraud Coleman, Christi Ng, Brian Elms, Melissa Field, Andy Rees, Kate May and Robert Peek are the Peak Academy team. Photo by Anthony Camera

When we reported on Peak Academy, a city government initiative that teaches employees at all levels of government to rethink their jobs to eliminate waste and deliver better service, we mentioned that the program has earned a number of accolades. It adds another today: Mayor Michael Hancock has been named a Public Official of the Year by Governing magazine, thanks in part to Peak.

The magazine names eight to ten recipients of this award annually, honoring public officials at the state and local level who have had positive impacts on their local communities. Past recipients include Maryland Governor Martin O'Malley, William J. Bratton for his work as police chief in Los Angeles, and Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper, back when he was mayor.

As for Mayor Hancock, Governing is effusive in its praise for his Peak Performance initiatives: "As of June, the city claimed more than $15 million in savings from ideas proposed by the roughly 5,000 academy graduates who work for the city," Governing writes. "The program combines process improvement and behavioral nudge techniques to shorten customer wait times, reduce waste and generally improve the quality of government services."

When we interviewed him for our story, Hancock told us, "It’s really very basic. Invest in your employees to be the innovators and to make continuous improvements. If you want to get better, that’s the best tool.”

The magazine also commends the mayor's affordable housing efforts and social programs like permanent tuition assistance for pre-kindergartners of low-income families. The Mayor picks up his award today in Washington, D.C.

