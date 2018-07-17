Mayor Hancock's State of the City Proves He Should Stay Off Script

Someone should tell Michael Hancock's staff that the mayor is way more relaxed — and seems more like himself — when he goes off script.

On Monday, July 16, Hancock delivered his annual State of the City address to hordes of state and city dignitaries, staffers and regular joes at the new Carla Madison Recreation Center just off Colfax Avenue in City Park West. His speech included anecdotes to help illustrate successful policies (the "little Timmy from Five Points"-type stories), but they seemed forced, especially when compared to the off-script asides and jokes that got more genuine response from the audience and rolled more easily off Hancock's tongue than anything he read. He even brought former Denver Police Chief Robert White to tears with off-script praise for his seven years as head of the force.

More than an exercise in public speaking, the State of the City gave Hancock the chance to wax eloquent about his administration's accomplishments over the past seven years and introduce new initiatives. Since the mayor is seeking a third term, his remarks came off more like a stump speech than a totally honest assessment of the state of Denver.