Meet Antron Fogler, Most Disgusting Door-to-Door Salesman of All Time

A Facebook photo of Antron Fogler. Facebook

Antron Fogler, 51, has a long, long, long criminal history filled with plenty of unpleasantness. And if the accusations pressed against him by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office are accurate, he's added a repulsive new act. He's been arrested on allegations that he pawed at least two women, and masturbated in front of one, while posing as a door-to-door salesman.

If you were wondering why we've nominated Fogler as our latest Schmuck of the Week, wonder no longer.

On Facebook, Fogler comes across as a solid citizen, frequently posting biblical quotes. Earlier this month, for example, he shared "Behold, how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity" (Psalms 133) and "To him that overcome will I grant to sit with me in my throne" (Revelation 3:21).

But other online material is considerably less flattering.

Take a Mugshots.com page devoted to eleven different Fogler offenses in the State of Florida between 1982 and 2001, with charges including burglary, grand theft, trafficking in stolen property and cocaine possession.

More recently, circa 2010, Fogler was arrested in Marianna, Florida, on suspicion of lewd or lascivious battery on a child older than twelve but less than sixteen after being accused of having sex with a fourteen-year-old at his residence.

EXPAND An Antron Fogler mug-shot collage. Mugshots.com/Fox31/BustedMugshots.com/

Unfortunately, the claims made against Fogler by the DCSO are similar, but with an extra touch of space-invading creepiness.

At around 2 p.m. on April 19, investigators say, Fogler, portraying a magazine seller, "aggressively insisted" that a nineteen-year-old resident at a home on the 9000 block of Bear Mountain Drive in Highlands Ranch let him inside to use the bathroom.

She soon regretted doing so. Fogler is said to have "inappropriately touched and masturbated in front of her," according to the sheriff's office. In addition, another victim maintained that Fogler also entered her home, after first inquiring about her husband's whereabouts, and then put his hands on her as well.

Fogler was apprehended shortly after sheriff's office reps received reports of his activities and was placed in Douglas County Jail on suspicion of indecent exposure, unlawful sexual conduct and second-degree burglary.

By the way, door-to-door salespersons in unincorporated Douglas County, with the exception of those raising funds for nonprofits and charities, are required to be vetted by local authorities and qualify for a solicitor's registration card, complete with business and contact information, that must be shown on demand.

What Fogler allegedly displayed was something else entirely.

