Meet Nahid "Dr. Venus" Moshrefi, Alleged Defrauding Cancer-Faker

A Facebook photo of Dr. Venus K. Moshrefi, aka Nahid Moshrefi. Additional images and a video below. Facebook

At Colorado Springs-based Holistic Healing Health, she's known as Dr. Venus K. Moshrefi, a specialist in natural healing therapies.

But the First Judicial District DA's office refers to her as Nahid Moshrefi, who allegedly bilked an elderly man out of more than $30,000 by pretending to have cancer.

If true, these actions make Moshrefi an excellent Schmuck of the Week candidate by any name she chooses.

On its Twitter page, Holistic Healing Health is described as "a five-star, science-based, results-driven natural medicine and nutrition clinic located in Colorado Springs, CO" — and the superlatives continue on its website, whose introduction reads in part:



At Holistic Healing Health, Dr. Moshrefi and her highly trained staff combine their education and experience in conventional medicine with holistic natural alternative therapies and clinical nutrition to support and assist you in bringing your body back to balance and not just a state of being symptom-free. Our mission is to improve the health of our community and our clients by providing the best in alternative natural health and clinical nutrition. At Holistic Healing Health, we strive to support you in getting healthy and staying healthy.

The Holistic Healing Health logo. Facebook

The site goes on to boast of "unparalleled success" supporting clients with the following list of conditions/issues:



Autoimmunity

Digestive Issues

Thyroid Health

Blood Sugar Imbalance

Mood Balancing

Hormonal Balancing

Natural Allergy Elimination

Adrenal Fatigue

Anxiety & Depression

Dr. Venus also has a YouTube channel sporting clips addressing a variety of topics.

Here's her video introduction:

Nowhere online does Moshrefi share her diagnosis for how to fill an empty bank account — and anyone who duplicates the account shared in an arrest affidavit cited by the DA's office will likely come to the conclusion that the cure is worse than the disease.

Prosecutors say Moshrefi began dating William Maruca, 79, in 2013 after connecting on the Live Links dating service.

Several months into their relationship, Moshrefi told Maruca she had cancer, the affidavit maintains, and he apparently opened up his wallet to help her address this malady. In July 2015, an employee at FirstBank, where Maruca had an account, flagged checks and transfers to Moshrefi totaling $34,781.

When contacted by authorities, Maruca told them he'd been paying for Moshrefi's doctor visits and treatments, without which she claimed she'd be dead in five-to-six months.

Maruca reportedly said he knew Moshrefi had cancer because of her visible reactions to pain, adding that their relationship was "secret because it was against her religion to be with a white man when she is unmarried."

EXPAND Another Facebook pic of Dr. Venus. Facebook

Oh yeah: The affidavit says Moshrefi has been married to someone else for thirteen years.

Also contacting the cops was Maruca's cousin. The affidavit quotes him as saying that Moshrefi convinced Maruca to stop taking his prescription medication in favor of supplements like one she sold him for $250; investigators found the same product was available online for $99.

That's only the tip of the allegation pile. Also included are assertions that Maruca gave Moshrefi a car and all his cash savings, as well as paying for her to travel to California and Australia to visit relatives one more time before her supposedly impending death. Moshrefi is also accused of making herself the sole beneficiary of Maruca's will.

The capper: When she was interrogated, the affidavit allows, Moshrefi admitted she didn't have cancer.

Moshrefi has been charged with theft of an at-risk elder and criminal exploitation of an at-risk elder. A count of aggravated schmuckiness might have been justified, too. Here's a look at her booking photos.