Meet the Five Richest Coloradans Right Now
Additional photos below.
YouTube file photo
Update: Each year around this time, Forbes magazine reveals the identities of the wealthiest people on the planet — and since 2014, we've highlighed the five richest Coloradans according to their position on what's popularly known as the Forbes 400.
At first glance, the updated Forbes list seems static from a Colorado perspective. The same five people appear on the roster, and in the same order, as in 2014 and our most recent update, published in February.
However, there have been some shifts in fortune when it comes to comparisons with their 395 other well-moneyed peers. Three Coloradans moved up on the roster (the fifth-placer is up sixty slots in two years), one slid a bit, and the top dog stayed firm — although his net worth as of yesterday was $300 million lower than his 2015 total.
Poor guy.
Our introductions to the five include Forbes data from 2014 to 2016 and small excerpts from their respective bios.
Click to see the complete Forbes 400 roster.
Pat Stryker.
File photo
Number 5: Pat Stryker
Real Time Net Worth As of 10/5/16
$2.6 Billion
2015 Forbes 400 Net Worth
$2.3 Billion
Age 60
Source of Wealth: Medical equipment
Residence: Fort Collins, CO
Marital Status: Divorced
Children: 3
Education: Drop Out, University of Northern Colorado
2014 Forbes 400 ranking: 324
2015 Forbes 400 ranking: 293
2016 Forbes 400 ranking: 264
Pat Stryker inherited a chunk of Stryker Corp., the $9.9 billion (sales) medical equipment supplier founded by her grandfather Homer (d. 1980). He was the inventor of the modern hospital bed. A resident of Fort Collins, Colo., Pat Stryker is the founder of Bohemian Foundation, which funds music and youth programs in her hometown. In early 2016, she sold her small Stryker Sonoma winery in northern California....
A stand-in graphic for James Leprino.
File image
Number 4: James Leprino
Real Time Net Worth As of 10/5/16
$2.9 Billion
2015 Forbes 400 Net Worth
$3 Billion
Chairman, Leprino Foods
Age: 78
Source of Wealth: Cheese
Residence: Indian Hills, CO
Citizenship United States
Marital Status: Married
Children: 2
2014 Forbes 400 ranking: 194
2015 Forbes 400 ranking: 211
2016 Forbes 400 ranking: 232
Son of immigrants from southern Italy, James Leprino owns the world's largest mozzarella cheese maker. His Leprino Foods sells ingredients to Domino's, Papa John's, Pizza Hut and Little Caesar's. The company is completing construction of a $300 million processing facility in Northern Colorado, which will produce more than 500,000 pounds of cheese a day when it is completed in 2017....
