Meet the Five Richest Coloradans Right Now

Additional photos below. YouTube file photo

Update: Each year around this time, Forbes magazine reveals the identities of the wealthiest people on the planet — and since 2014, we've highlighed the five richest Coloradans according to their position on what's popularly known as the Forbes 400.

At first glance, the updated Forbes list seems static from a Colorado perspective. The same five people appear on the roster, and in the same order, as in 2014 and our most recent update, published in February.

However, there have been some shifts in fortune when it comes to comparisons with their 395 other well-moneyed peers. Three Coloradans moved up on the roster (the fifth-placer is up sixty slots in two years), one slid a bit, and the top dog stayed firm — although his net worth as of yesterday was $300 million lower than his 2015 total.

Poor guy.

Related Stories Photos: Meet the Five Richest Coloradans in 2014

Our introductions to the five include Forbes data from 2014 to 2016 and small excerpts from their respective bios.

Click to see the complete Forbes 400 roster.

Pat Stryker. File photo

Number 5: Pat Stryker

Real Time Net Worth As of 10/5/16

$2.6 Billion

2015 Forbes 400 Net Worth

$2.3 Billion

Age 60

Source of Wealth: Medical equipment

Residence: Fort Collins, CO

Marital Status: Divorced

Children: 3

Education: Drop Out, University of Northern Colorado

2014 Forbes 400 ranking: 324

2015 Forbes 400 ranking: 293

2016 Forbes 400 ranking: 264

Pat Stryker inherited a chunk of Stryker Corp., the $9.9 billion (sales) medical equipment supplier founded by her grandfather Homer (d. 1980). He was the inventor of the modern hospital bed. A resident of Fort Collins, Colo., Pat Stryker is the founder of Bohemian Foundation, which funds music and youth programs in her hometown. In early 2016, she sold her small Stryker Sonoma winery in northern California....

A stand-in graphic for James Leprino. File image

Number 4: James Leprino

Real Time Net Worth As of 10/5/16

$2.9 Billion

2015 Forbes 400 Net Worth

$3 Billion

Chairman, Leprino Foods

Age: 78

Source of Wealth: Cheese

Residence: Indian Hills, CO

Citizenship United States

Marital Status: Married

Children: 2

2014 Forbes 400 ranking: 194

2015 Forbes 400 ranking: 211

2016 Forbes 400 ranking: 232

Son of immigrants from southern Italy, James Leprino owns the world's largest mozzarella cheese maker. His Leprino Foods sells ingredients to Domino's, Papa John's, Pizza Hut and Little Caesar's. The company is completing construction of a $300 million processing facility in Northern Colorado, which will produce more than 500,000 pounds of cheese a day when it is completed in 2017....

Continue to meet the three richest Coloradans right now.