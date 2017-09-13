Priciest Metro Denver Places to Rent a Two-Bedroom Apartment Right Now

As we've reported, rent prices in many metro Denver communities are falling on a month-to-month basis even as they continue to show a substantial increase over the same period in 2016. This same phenomenon can be seen in Zumper's September 2017 report for the metro area, with the cost of renting a two-bedroom apartment varying by nearly $500 from community to community.

Zumper's numbers aren't identical to ones from ApartmentList.com that we recently shared in a post headlined "The One Metro-Denver Place Where Rent Is Actually Going Down," and the cities analyzed by the sites vary, too. But the digits offer a similar picture, depicting a place where dissimilarities in the number of new units coming on the market and disparities in terms of demand are common.