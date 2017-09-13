 


Priciest Metro Denver Places to Rent a Two-Bedroom Apartment Right Now
File photo

Priciest Metro Denver Places to Rent a Two-Bedroom Apartment Right Now

Michael Roberts | September 13, 2017 | 6:40am
AA

As we've reported, rent prices in many metro Denver communities are falling on a month-to-month basis even as they continue to show a substantial increase over the same period in 2016. This same phenomenon can be seen in Zumper's September 2017 report for the metro area, with the cost of renting a two-bedroom apartment varying by nearly $500 from community to community.

Zumper's numbers aren't identical to ones from ApartmentList.com that we recently shared in a post headlined "The One Metro-Denver Place Where Rent Is Actually Going Down," and the cities analyzed by the sites vary, too. But the digits offer a similar picture, depicting a place where dissimilarities in the number of new units coming on the market and disparities in terms of demand are common.

In such a scenario, renters may be able to save hundreds of dollars each month simply by choosing one adjacent community over another. A few blocks, or a few miles, could make a world of difference.

We've ranked Zumper's roster of twelve cities in Denver metro (including Castle Rock, which is a bit of a stretch) from the most to least expensive median prices to rent a two-bedroom apartment based on August figures. But there's plenty of other data to examine, including the median price for a one-bedroom apartment in each area, as well as month-to-month and year-to-year changes in both major categories. Count them down here.

Number 1: Denver

Median price for a one-bedroom apartment in August: $1,320
Month-to-month change: +1.50 percent
Year-to-year change: +5.60 percent

Median price for a two-bedroom apartment in August: $1,800
Month-to-month change: -2.70 percent
Year-to-year change: +7.80 percent

Number 2: Centennial
File photo

Number 2: Centennial

Median price for a one-bedroom apartment in August: $1,330
Month-to-month change: -0.70 percent
Year-to-year change: -1.50 percent

Median price for a two-bedroom apartment in August: $1,790
Month-to-month change: +1.10 percent
Year-to-year change: +4.70 percent

Number 3: Broomfield

Median price for a one-bedroom apartment in August: $1,390
Month-to-month change: -2.80 percent
Year-to-year change: -1.50 percent

Median price for a two-bedroom apartment in August: $1,720
Month-to-month change: +1.20 percent
Year-to-year change: +4.20 percent

Number 4: Parker

Median price for a one-bedroom apartment in August: $1,300
Month-to-month change: -0.80 percent
Year-to-year change: +3.20 percent

Median price for a two-bedroom apartment in August: $1,590
Month-to-month change: -0.60 percent
Year-to-year change: +0.60 percent

Number 5: Castle Rock

Median price for a one-bedroom apartment in August: $1,220
Month-to-month change: +1.70 percent
Year-to-year change: +2.5 percent

Median price for a two-bedroom apartment in August: $1,540
Month-to-month change: +2.00 percent
Year-to-year change: +9.20 percent

Number 6: Littleton

Median price for a one-bedroom apartment in August: $1,190
Month-to-month change: +0.80 percent
Year-to-year change: -7.00 percent

Median price for a two-bedroom apartment in August: $1,530
Month-to-month change: -5.00 percent
Year-to-year change: -3.60 percent

Number 7: Thornton
File photo

Number 7: Thornton

Median price for a one-bedroom apartment in August: $1,170
Month-to-month change: +5.4 percent
Year-to-year change: +2.60 percent

Median price for a two-bedroom apartment in August: $1,440
Month-to-month change: +3.60 percent
Year-to-year change: +11.60 percent

Number 8: Northglenn

Median price for a one-bedroom apartment in August: $1,080
Month-to-month change: -3.60 percent
Year-to-year change: 0.00 percent

Median price for a two-bedroom apartment in August: $1,420
Month-to-month change: 0.00 percent
Year-to-year change: +9.2 percent

Number 9: Aurora

Median price for a one-bedroom apartment in August: $1,000
Month-to-month change: +4.00 percent
Year-to-year change: +7.50 percent

Median price for a two-bedroom apartment in August: $1,390
Month-to-month change: -4.90 percent
Year-to-year change: +7.80 percent

Number 10: Westminster

Median price for a one-bedroom apartment in August: $1,190
Month-to-month change: -4.80 percent
Year-to-year change: +4.40 percent

Median price for a two-bedroom apartment in August: $1,370
Month-to-month change: -1.40 percent
Year-to-year change: 0.00 percent

Number 11: Arvada

Median price for a one-bedroom apartment in August: $1,040
Month-to-month change: +4.00 percent
Year-to-year change: +8.30 percent

Median price for a two-bedroom apartment in August: $1,350
Month-to-month change: -4.90 percent
Year-to-year change: +3.80 percent

Number 12: Lakewood

Median price for a one-bedroom apartment in August: $1,290
Month-to-month change: -5.10 percent
Year-to-year change: +4.90 percent

Median price for a two-bedroom apartment in August: $1,340
Month-to-month change: -5.00 percent
Year-to-year change: -3.60 percent

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

