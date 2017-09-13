Priciest Metro Denver Places to Rent a Two-Bedroom Apartment Right Now

As we've reported, rent prices in many metro Denver communities are falling on a month-to-month basis even as they continue to show a substantial increase over the same period in 2016. This same phenomenon can be seen in Zumper's September 2017 report for the metro area, with the cost of renting a two-bedroom apartment varying by nearly $500 from community to community.
Zumper's numbers aren't identical to ones from ApartmentList.com that we recently shared in a post headlined "The One Metro-Denver Place Where Rent Is Actually Going Down," and the cities analyzed by the sites vary, too. But the digits offer a similar picture, depicting a place where dissimilarities in the number of new units coming on the market and disparities in terms of demand are common.
In such a scenario, renters may be able to save hundreds of dollars each month simply by choosing one adjacent community over another. A few blocks, or a few miles, could make a world of difference.
We've ranked Zumper's roster of twelve cities in Denver metro (including Castle Rock, which is a bit of a stretch) from the most to least expensive median prices to rent a two-bedroom apartment based on August figures. But there's plenty of other data to examine, including the median price for a one-bedroom apartment in each area, as well as month-to-month and year-to-year changes in both major categories. Count them down here.
Number 1: Denver
Median price for a one-bedroom apartment in August: $1,320
Month-to-month change: +1.50 percent
Year-to-year change: +5.60 percent
Median price for a two-bedroom apartment in August: $1,800
Month-to-month change: -2.70 percent
Year-to-year change: +7.80 percent
Number 2: Centennial
Median price for a one-bedroom apartment in August: $1,330
Month-to-month change: -0.70 percent
Year-to-year change: -1.50 percent
Median price for a two-bedroom apartment in August: $1,790
Month-to-month change: +1.10 percent
Year-to-year change: +4.70 percent
Number 3: Broomfield
Median price for a one-bedroom apartment in August: $1,390
Month-to-month change: -2.80 percent
Year-to-year change: -1.50 percent
Median price for a two-bedroom apartment in August: $1,720
Month-to-month change: +1.20 percent
Year-to-year change: +4.20 percent
Number 4: Parker
Median price for a one-bedroom apartment in August: $1,300
Month-to-month change: -0.80 percent
Year-to-year change: +3.20 percent
Median price for a two-bedroom apartment in August: $1,590
Month-to-month change: -0.60 percent
Year-to-year change: +0.60 percent
Number 5: Castle Rock
Median price for a one-bedroom apartment in August: $1,220
Month-to-month change: +1.70 percent
Year-to-year change: +2.5 percent
Median price for a two-bedroom apartment in August: $1,540
Month-to-month change: +2.00 percent
Year-to-year change: +9.20 percent
Number 6: Littleton
Median price for a one-bedroom apartment in August: $1,190
Month-to-month change: +0.80 percent
Year-to-year change: -7.00 percent
Median price for a two-bedroom apartment in August: $1,530
Month-to-month change: -5.00 percent
Year-to-year change: -3.60 percent
Number 7: Thornton
Median price for a one-bedroom apartment in August: $1,170
Month-to-month change: +5.4 percent
Year-to-year change: +2.60 percent
Median price for a two-bedroom apartment in August: $1,440
Month-to-month change: +3.60 percent
Year-to-year change: +11.60 percent
Number 8: Northglenn
Median price for a one-bedroom apartment in August: $1,080
Month-to-month change: -3.60 percent
Year-to-year change: 0.00 percent
Median price for a two-bedroom apartment in August: $1,420
Month-to-month change: 0.00 percent
Year-to-year change: +9.2 percent
Number 9: Aurora
Median price for a one-bedroom apartment in August: $1,000
Month-to-month change: +4.00 percent
Year-to-year change: +7.50 percent
Median price for a two-bedroom apartment in August: $1,390
Month-to-month change: -4.90 percent
Year-to-year change: +7.80 percent
Number 10: Westminster
Median price for a one-bedroom apartment in August: $1,190
Month-to-month change: -4.80 percent
Year-to-year change: +4.40 percent
Median price for a two-bedroom apartment in August: $1,370
Month-to-month change: -1.40 percent
Year-to-year change: 0.00 percent
Number 11: Arvada
Median price for a one-bedroom apartment in August: $1,040
Month-to-month change: +4.00 percent
Year-to-year change: +8.30 percent
Median price for a two-bedroom apartment in August: $1,350
Month-to-month change: -4.90 percent
Year-to-year change: +3.80 percent
Number 12: Lakewood
Median price for a one-bedroom apartment in August: $1,290
Month-to-month change: -5.10 percent
Year-to-year change: +4.90 percent
Median price for a two-bedroom apartment in August: $1,340
Month-to-month change: -5.00 percent
Year-to-year change: -3.60 percent
