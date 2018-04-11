Metro Denver Rent Increases Are Back With a Vengeance

As of late last year, rent prices finally seemed to be moderating in Denver and its neighboring burgs following a long period in which rental costs continued to go up and up and up in the Mile High City's red-hot housing market. But the latest data suggests that bargain hunters' hopes have been squashed again, with rents across the metro area heading upward, and many of the places analyzed notching double-digit bumps over this time in 2017.

The data comes from Zumper's April 2018 Denver rent report, which examines the Mile High and eleven nearby communities. When it comes to the median price for a one-bedroom apartment, eight of them cost more than they did last month and eleven have experienced boosts on a year-to-year basis.