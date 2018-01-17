 


Eleven Metro-Area Places Where Rent Is Higher Than in Denver
File photo

Michael Roberts | January 17, 2018 | 6:12am
AA

As we've reported, rent prices have been moderating in Denver and its neighboring communities during recent months, following a long period in which rental costs continued to go up and up and up in the Mile High City's red-hot housing market. As recently as last month, year-to-year rent increases in Denver were ranked among the highest in the country. So it comes as a shock to discover that two-bedrooms in Denver proper are now more affordable than comparably sized units in eleven other metro-area places.

The data comes from Apartment List's January 2018 Denver rent report, which notes that this is "the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases, after an increase in August."

Moreover, Denver's year-to-year rent growth of 1.6 percent is considerably lower than the state average of 2.7 percent and the national average of 2.8 percent.

Oh, how things have changed. And the improvement in rent prices within the Denver city limits becomes even more striking when compared to neighboring suburbs and towns. As of now, the median price to rent a two-bedroom apartment in Denver is well over $100 lower than the next-cheapest metro spot.

Of course, rent prices differ widely from neighborhood to neighborhood in Denver. But the relative modesty of the average cost remains good news for folks who've feared being priced out of the market.

Count down the twelve metro-Denver cities included in the Apartment List report, arrayed from priciest to most affordable. And, yes, that is Denver at number one.

Eleven Metro-Area Places Where Rent Is Higher Than in Denver (2)
File photo

Number 12: Lone Tree

Median two-bedroom price: $1,920

Month-to-month change: -1.0 percent

Year-to-year change: +0.8 percent

Number 11: Littleton

Median two-bedroom price: $1,820

Month-to-month change: -1.0 percent

Year-to-year change: +2.1 percent

Number 10: Parker

Median two-bedroom price: $1,810

Month-to-month change: -0.9 percent

Year-to-year change: +0.1 percent

Number 9: Thornton

Median two-bedroom price: $1,780

Month-to-month change: -0.8 percent

Year-to-year change: +2.0 percent

Eleven Metro-Area Places Where Rent Is Higher Than in Denver (3)
File photo

Number 8: Broomfield

Median two-bedroom price: $1,640

Month-to-month change: -0.1 percent

Year-to-year change: +5.9 percent

Number 7 (tie): Brighton

Median two-bedroom price: $1,550

Month-to-month change: -0.2 percent

Year-to-year change: +4.8 percent

Number 7 (tie): Westminster

Median two-bedroom price: $1,550

Month-to-month change: -0.4 percent

Year-to-year change: +3.2 percent
Number 5: Golden

Median two-bedroom price: $1,540

Month-to-month change: +0.6 percent

Year-to-year change: +4.6 percent

Eleven Metro-Area Places Where Rent Is Higher Than in Denver (4)
File photo

Number 4: Aurora

Median two-bedroom price: $1,520

Month-to-month change: -0.9 percent

Year-to-year change: +4.0 percent

Number 3: Arvada

Median two-bedroom price: $1,500

Month-to-month change: -0.2 percent

Year-to-year change: 3.5 percent

Number 2: Englewood

Median two-bedroom price: $1,490

Month-to-month change: +0.2 percent

Year-to-year change: +0.8 percent

Number 1: Denver

Median two-bedroom price: $1,310

Month-to-month change: -0.7 percent

Year-to-year change: +1.6 percent

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

