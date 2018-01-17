Eleven Metro-Area Places Where Rent Is Higher Than in Denver

As we've reported, rent prices have been moderating in Denver and its neighboring communities during recent months, following a long period in which rental costs continued to go up and up and up in the Mile High City's red-hot housing market. As recently as last month, year-to-year rent increases in Denver were ranked among the highest in the country. So it comes as a shock to discover that two-bedrooms in Denver proper are now more affordable than comparably sized units in eleven other metro-area places.

The data comes from Apartment List's January 2018 Denver rent report, which notes that this is "the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases, after an increase in August."