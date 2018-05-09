Metro Denver Rent Increases Get Even Worse

As of late last year, rent prices finally seemed to be leveling off in Denver and its nearby communities following a long stretch during which rental costs consistently zoomed upward in the Mile High City's hyper-competitive housing market. But the news thus far in 2018 has reversed this trend, with the latest eye-popping data confirming that metro Denver rent increases are back with a vengeance.

The digits come from Zumper's May 2018 Denver rent report, which analyzes rent in Denver and eleven other suburbs or towns in the area. When it comes to the median price for a two-bedroom apartment, all but one experienced price bumps on both a month-to-month and year-to-year basis.

The sole exception showed no increase from last month and a dip from this time in 2017 of less than 1 percent. During the last twelve months, the rest have gone up from a low of 3.8 percent to a high of (gulp) 15.7 percent.