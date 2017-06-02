Metro Denver Rents Up in Ten Out of Ten Areas
|
File photo
Denver rent prices, which seemed to be stabilizing earlier this year after a long stretch of increases, have now risen for the fourth consecutive month, according to a new report from ApartmentList.com. In addition, prices are up on a year-to-year basis in ten out of ten metro-Denver areas surveyed by the site.
The analysis sums up the data with this blunt statement: "Denver rents increase sharply over the past month."
There's a modicum of good news in the numbers, particularly for those looking to rent in Denver proper. While rents within the city limits circa May rose on both a month-to-month and year-to-year basis, as was the case with the nine other communities put under the microscope, the rate was fairly modest by metro-area standards: 0.9 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.
Moreover, Denver rent lags behind the national rate of increase — something that's not the case for Colorado as a whole, as seen in the following graphic:
In addition, renting in Denver remains less expensive than in quite a few other major cities, including San Francisco, San Diego, Los Angeles, Seattle and Portland.
Still, the report overall paints a pricey picture of metro-area rent. After a decline in January, rent costs in Denver edged higher in February, March, April and May.
Moreover, adjacent communities don't offer any relief. Only one of nine suburbs had a lower year-to-year rent increase than Denver, with the top spot coming in at more than three times the Mile High City's total.
Continue to count down the communities scrutinized by ApartmentList.com, ranked from the smallest to the largest year-to-year rent increase. That's followed by a graphic offering more details about Denver-area rental trends.
Which are currently pointing in one direction: up.
|
File photo
Number 10: Westminster
Median one-bedroom price: $1,220
Median two-bedroom price: $1,550
Month-to-month price change: 0.9 percent
Year-to-year price change: 1.3 percent
Number 9: Denver
Upcoming Events
-
Colorado Rockies vs. New York Mets
TicketsTue., Aug. 1, 6:40pm
-
Colorado Rockies vs. Philadelphia Phillies
TicketsFri., Aug. 4, 6:40pm
-
Colorado Rockies vs. Atlanta Braves
TicketsMon., Aug. 14, 6:40pm
-
Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers
TicketsFri., Aug. 18, 6:40pm
Median one-bedroom price: $1,040
Median two-bedroom price: $1,310
Month-to-month price change: 0.9 percent
Year-to-year price change: 1.7 percent
Number 8: Littleton
Median one-bedroom price: $1,440
Median two-bedroom price: $1,820
Month-to-month price change: 0.3 percent
Year-to-year price change: 1.9 percent
|
File photo
Number 7 (tie): Arvada
Median one-bedroom price: $1,150
Median two-bedroom price: $1,460
Month-to-month price change: 1.1 percent
Year-to-year price change: 2.2 percent
Number 7 (tie): Englewood
Median one-bedroom price: $1,180
Median two-bedroom price: $1,500
Month-to-month price change: 0.8 percent
Year-to-year price change: 2.2 percent
Continue to see the five metro-Denver areas with the highest year-to-year rent increases in May 2017.Next Page
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Denver, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Colorado Rockies vs. Cincinnati Reds
TicketsMon., Jul. 3, 6:10pm
-
Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago White Sox
TicketsFri., Jul. 7, 6:40pm
-
Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres
TicketsMon., Jul. 17, 6:40pm
-
Colorado Rockies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
TicketsFri., Jul. 21, 6:40pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!