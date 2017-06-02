Metro Denver Rents Up in Ten Out of Ten Areas

File photo

Denver rent prices, which seemed to be stabilizing earlier this year after a long stretch of increases, have now risen for the fourth consecutive month, according to a new report from ApartmentList.com. In addition, prices are up on a year-to-year basis in ten out of ten metro-Denver areas surveyed by the site.

The analysis sums up the data with this blunt statement: "Denver rents increase sharply over the past month."

There's a modicum of good news in the numbers, particularly for those looking to rent in Denver proper. While rents within the city limits circa May rose on both a month-to-month and year-to-year basis, as was the case with the nine other communities put under the microscope, the rate was fairly modest by metro-area standards: 0.9 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.

Moreover, Denver rent lags behind the national rate of increase — something that's not the case for Colorado as a whole, as seen in the following graphic:

In addition, renting in Denver remains less expensive than in quite a few other major cities, including San Francisco, San Diego, Los Angeles, Seattle and Portland.

Still, the report overall paints a pricey picture of metro-area rent. After a decline in January, rent costs in Denver edged higher in February, March, April and May.

Moreover, adjacent communities don't offer any relief. Only one of nine suburbs had a lower year-to-year rent increase than Denver, with the top spot coming in at more than three times the Mile High City's total.

Continue to count down the communities scrutinized by ApartmentList.com, ranked from the smallest to the largest year-to-year rent increase. That's followed by a graphic offering more details about Denver-area rental trends.

Which are currently pointing in one direction: up.

File photo

Number 10: Westminster

Median one-bedroom price: $1,220

Median two-bedroom price: $1,550

Month-to-month price change: 0.9 percent

Year-to-year price change: 1.3 percent

Number 9: Denver

Median one-bedroom price: $1,040

Median two-bedroom price: $1,310

Month-to-month price change: 0.9 percent

Year-to-year price change: 1.7 percent

Number 8: Littleton

Median one-bedroom price: $1,440

Median two-bedroom price: $1,820

Month-to-month price change: 0.3 percent

Year-to-year price change: 1.9 percent

File photo

Number 7 (tie): Arvada

Median one-bedroom price: $1,150

Median two-bedroom price: $1,460

Month-to-month price change: 1.1 percent

Year-to-year price change: 2.2 percent

Number 7 (tie): Englewood

Median one-bedroom price: $1,180

Median two-bedroom price: $1,500

Month-to-month price change: 0.8 percent

Year-to-year price change: 2.2 percent

Continue to see the five metro-Denver areas with the highest year-to-year rent increases in May 2017.