Metro Denver Zip Codes With the Most House Flipping

Our recent roundup of homes for sale in Denver for under $250,000 noted that many of these fixer-uppers are being marketed to buyers interested in renovating and reselling at a higher price in the hopes of scoring a profit. House flipping, as it's known, is commonplace in today's red hot Denver housing market, as shown in new numbers that reveal the metro zip codes where it's happening most frequently and the often huge windfalls that can result.
The information comes from Attom Data Solutions, which has just published a new report on house flipping. At Westword's request, the ADS folks provided figures related to every metro zip code where at least ten houses were flipped during the first quarter of 2018.
A total of 39 zip codes qualify by this standard, with the 80219 zip code, in the City and County and Denver, boasting the most flips during the initial three months of the year: 32.
The amount of money house flippers are making from resales vary widely from place to place. The low is an average of $2,000 in the 80112 zip code — a slice of Arapahoe County that encompasses Englewood. In contrast, the 80209 zip code in Denver represents a jackpot for developers. The median purchase price in early 2018 was $535,500 and the flipped price came in at $780,500, resulting in a gross profit of a jaw-slackening $245,000.
Continue to see info about the aforementioned 39 zip codes, ordered by the percentage of total sales represented by flipped houses; the topper is 80236, where renovated properties represented nearly a quarter of all homes purchased this past January, February and March.
Zip code: 80236
County: Denver
City: Denver
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 11
Percentage of total sales: 22.4 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $312,500
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $415,000
Gross profit: $102,500
Zip code: 80207
County: Denver
City: Denver
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 19
Percentage of total sales: 21.3 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $313,000
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $411,100
Gross profit: $98,100
Zip code: 80221
County: Adams
City: Denver
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 24
Percentage of total sales: 21.1 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $250,000
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $356,500
Gross profit: $106,500
Zip code: 80002
County: Jefferson
City: Arvada
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 13
Percentage of total sales: 18.6 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $255,000
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $395,000
Gross profit: $140,000
Zip code: 80219
County: Denver
City: Denver
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 32
Percentage of total sales: 16.8 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $230,000
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $344,500
Gross profit: $114,500
Zip code: 80010
County: Arapahoe
City: Aurora
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 16
Percentage of total sales: 16.5 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $197,250
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $305,500
Gross profit: $108,250
Zip code: 80110
County: Arapahoe
City: Englewood
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 10
Percentage of total sales: 15.4 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $234,950
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $362,000
Gross profit: $127,050
Zip code: 80122
County: Arapahoe
City: Littleton
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 16
Percentage of total sales: 14.8 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $355,500
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $430,000
Gross profit: $74,500
Zip code: 80120
County: Arapahoe
City: Littleton
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 12
Percentage of total sales: 14.6 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $341,000
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $497,500
Gross profit: $156,500
Zip code: 80214
County: Jefferson
City: Denver
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 12
Percentage of total sales: 14.6 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $289,500
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $405,000
Gross profit: $115,500
Zip code: 80220
County: Denver
City: Denver
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 20
Percentage of total sales: 13.3 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $303,500
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $400,750
Gross profit: $97,250
Zip code: 80226
County: Jefferson
City: Denver
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 13
Percentage of total sales: 13.1 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $310,000
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $450,0000
Gross profit: $140,000
Zip code: 80033
County: Jefferson
City: Wheat Ridge
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 11
Percentage of total sales: 12.8 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $329,200
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $478,000
Gross profit: $148,000
Zip code: 80031
County: Adams
City: Westminster
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 18
Percentage of total sales: 12.8 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $247,500
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $375,000
Gross profit: $127,500
Zip code: 80237
County: Denver
City: Denver
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 13
Percentage of total sales: 12.7 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $388,000
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $492,000
Gross profit: $104,000
Zip code: 80011
County: Adams
City: Aurora
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 17
Percentage of total sales: 11.6 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $210,000
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $319,000
Gross profit: $109,000
Zip code: 80233
County: Adams
City: Denver
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 17
Percentage of total sales: 11.0 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $232,100
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $338,000
Gross profit: $105,900
Zip code: 80003
County: Jefferson
City: Arvada
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 14
Percentage of total sales: 10.9 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $293,000
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $414,500
Gross profit: $121,500
Zip code: 80012
County: Arapahoe
City: Aurora
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 18
Percentage of total sales: 10.8 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $161,000
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $200,000
Gross profit: $39,000
Zip code: 80020
County: Broomfield
City: Broomfield
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 16
Percentage of total sales: 10.7 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $287,750
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $$432,450
Gross profit: $144,700
Zip code: 80247
County: Araphaoe
City: Denver
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 12
Percentage of total sales: 10.0 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $183,300
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $199,500
Gross profit: $16,200
Zip code: 80112
County: Arapahoe
City: Englewood
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 11
Percentage of total sales: 9.8 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $415,000
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $417,000
Gross profit: $2,000
Zip code: 80229
County: Adams
City: Denver
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 16
Percentage of total sales: 9.8 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $209,427
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $291,500
Gross profit: $82,073
Zip code: 80222
County: Denver
City: Denver
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 10
Percentage of total sales: 9.5 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $382,500
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $529,750
Gross profit: $147,250
Zip code: 80017
County: Araphaoe
City: Aurora
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 14
Percentage of total sales: 9.0 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $217,697
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $297,500
Gross profit: $79,803
Zip code: 80004
County: Jefferson
City: Arvada
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 14
Percentage of total sales: 8.9 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $317,500
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $415,250
Gross profit: $97,750
Zip code: 80227
County: Jefferson
City: Denver
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 11
Percentage of total sales: 8.7 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $210,500
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $270,000
Gross profit: $59,500
Zip code: 80211
County: Denver
City: Denver
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 17
Percentage of total sales: 8.6 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $385,000
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $597,000
Gross profit: $212,000
Zip code: 80005
County: Jefferson
City: Arvada
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 10
Percentage of total sales: 8.6 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $336,250
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $444,500
Gross profit: $108,250
Zip code: 80015
County: Arapahoe
City: Aurora
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 21
Percentage of total sales: 8.3 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $292,500
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $369,900
Gross profit: $77,400
Zip code: 80231
County: Denver
City: Denver
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 10
Percentage of total sales: 8.2 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $245,000
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $356,000
Gross profit: $111,000
Zip code: 80228
County: Jefferson
City: Denver
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 10
Percentage of total sales: 8.2 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $344,588
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $449,000
Gross profit: $104,413
Zip code: 80209
County: Denver
City: Denver
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 10
Percentage of total sales: 7.8 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $535,500
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $780,500
Gross profit: $245,000
Zip code: 80104
County: Douglas
City: Castle Rock
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 12
Percentage of total sales: 7.6 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $315,750
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $388,250
Gross profit: $72,500
Zip code: 80013
County: Arapahoe
City: Aurora
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 21
Percentage of total sales: 7.2 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $232,500
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $265,000
Gross profit: $32,500
Zip code: 80128
County: Jefferson
City: Littleton
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 11
Percentage of total sales: 6.9 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $320,000
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $485,000
Gross profit: $165,000
Zip code: 80022
County: Adams
City: Commerce City
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 11
Percentage of total sales: 6.8 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $149,500
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $250,000
Gross profit: $100,500
Zip code: 80123
County: Jefferson
City: Littleton
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 10
Percentage of total sales: 6.8 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $323,000
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $378,500
Gross profit: $55,500
Zip code: 80014
County: Arapahoe
City: Aurora
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 11
Percentage of total sales: 5.6 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $217,000
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $268,000
Gross profit: $51,000
