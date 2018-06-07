Metro Denver Zip Codes With the Most House Flipping

Our recent roundup of homes for sale in Denver for under $250,000 noted that many of these fixer-uppers are being marketed to buyers interested in renovating and reselling at a higher price in the hopes of scoring a profit. House flipping, as it's known, is commonplace in today's red hot Denver housing market, as shown in new numbers that reveal the metro zip codes where it's happening most frequently and the often huge windfalls that can result.

The information comes from Attom Data Solutions, which has just published a new report on house flipping. At Westword's request, the ADS folks provided figures related to every metro zip code where at least ten houses were flipped during the first quarter of 2018.

A total of 39 zip codes qualify by this standard, with the 80219 zip code, in the City and County and Denver, boasting the most flips during the initial three months of the year: 32.

The amount of money house flippers are making from resales vary widely from place to place. The low is an average of $2,000 in the 80112 zip code — a slice of Arapahoe County that encompasses Englewood. In contrast, the 80209 zip code in Denver represents a jackpot for developers. The median purchase price in early 2018 was $535,500 and the flipped price came in at $780,500, resulting in a gross profit of a jaw-slackening $245,000.

Continue to see info about the aforementioned 39 zip codes, ordered by the percentage of total sales represented by flipped houses; the topper is 80236, where renovated properties represented nearly a quarter of all homes purchased this past January, February and March.

The 80236 zip code includes neighborhoods such as Harvey Park South. Google Maps

Zip code: 80236

County: Denver

City: Denver

House flips, first quarter of 2018: 11

Percentage of total sales: 22.4 percent

Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $312,500

Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $415,000

Gross profit: $102,500

Zip code: 80207

County: Denver

City: Denver

House flips, first quarter of 2018: 19

Percentage of total sales: 21.3 percent

Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $313,000

Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $411,100

Gross profit: $98,100

Zip code: 80221

County: Adams

City: Denver

House flips, first quarter of 2018: 24

Percentage of total sales: 21.1 percent

Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $250,000

Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $356,500

Gross profit: $106,500

Zip code: 80002

County: Jefferson

City: Arvada

House flips, first quarter of 2018: 13

Percentage of total sales: 18.6 percent

Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $255,000

Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $395,000

Gross profit: $140,000

Zip code: 80219

County: Denver

City: Denver

House flips, first quarter of 2018: 32

Percentage of total sales: 16.8 percent

Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $230,000

Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $344,500

Gross profit: $114,500

Zip code: 80010

County: Arapahoe

City: Aurora

House flips, first quarter of 2018: 16

Percentage of total sales: 16.5 percent

Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $197,250

Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $305,500

Gross profit: $108,250

Zip code: 80110

County: Arapahoe

City: Englewood

House flips, first quarter of 2018: 10

Percentage of total sales: 15.4 percent

Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $234,950

Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $362,000

Gross profit: $127,050

Zip code: 80122

County: Arapahoe

City: Littleton

House flips, first quarter of 2018: 16

Percentage of total sales: 14.8 percent

Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $355,500

Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $430,000

Gross profit: $74,500

The 80120 zip code cuts into Littleton and is home to Arapahoe Community College. Google Maps

Zip code: 80120

County: Arapahoe

City: Littleton

House flips, first quarter of 2018: 12

Percentage of total sales: 14.6 percent

Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $341,000

Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $497,500

Gross profit: $156,500

Zip code: 80214

County: Jefferson

City: Denver

House flips, first quarter of 2018: 12

Percentage of total sales: 14.6 percent

Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $289,500

Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $405,000

Gross profit: $115,500

Zip code: 80220

County: Denver

City: Denver

House flips, first quarter of 2018: 20

Percentage of total sales: 13.3 percent

Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $303,500

Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $400,750

Gross profit: $97,250

Zip code: 80226

County: Jefferson

City: Denver

House flips, first quarter of 2018: 13

Percentage of total sales: 13.1 percent

Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $310,000

Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $450,0000

Gross profit: $140,000

Zip code: 80033

County: Jefferson

City: Wheat Ridge

House flips, first quarter of 2018: 11

Percentage of total sales: 12.8 percent

Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $329,200

Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $478,000

Gross profit: $148,000

Zip code: 80031

County: Adams

City: Westminster

House flips, first quarter of 2018: 18

Percentage of total sales: 12.8 percent

Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $247,500

Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $375,000

Gross profit: $127,500

Zip code: 80237

County: Denver

City: Denver

House flips, first quarter of 2018: 13

Percentage of total sales: 12.7 percent

Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $388,000

Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $492,000

Gross profit: $104,000

Zip code: 80011

County: Adams

City: Aurora

House flips, first quarter of 2018: 17

Percentage of total sales: 11.6 percent

Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $210,000

Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $319,000

Gross profit: $109,000

The 80233 zip code is in Adams County and encompasses much of Northglenn. Google Maps

Zip code: 80233

County: Adams

City: Denver

House flips, first quarter of 2018: 17

Percentage of total sales: 11.0 percent

Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $232,100

Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $338,000

Gross profit: $105,900

Zip code: 80003

County: Jefferson

City: Arvada

House flips, first quarter of 2018: 14

Percentage of total sales: 10.9 percent

Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $293,000

Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $414,500

Gross profit: $121,500

Zip code: 80012

County: Arapahoe

City: Aurora

House flips, first quarter of 2018: 18

Percentage of total sales: 10.8 percent

Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $161,000

Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $200,000

Gross profit: $39,000

Zip code: 80020

County: Broomfield

City: Broomfield

House flips, first quarter of 2018: 16

Percentage of total sales: 10.7 percent

Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $287,750

Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $$432,450

Gross profit: $144,700

Zip code: 80247

County: Araphaoe

City: Denver

House flips, first quarter of 2018: 12

Percentage of total sales: 10.0 percent

Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $183,300

Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $199,500

Gross profit: $16,200

Zip code: 80112

County: Arapahoe

City: Englewood

House flips, first quarter of 2018: 11

Percentage of total sales: 9.8 percent

Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $415,000

Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $417,000

Gross profit: $2,000

Zip code: 80229

County: Adams

City: Denver

House flips, first quarter of 2018: 16

Percentage of total sales: 9.8 percent

Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $209,427

Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $291,500

Gross profit: $82,073

The 80222 zip code boasts addresses in the University Hills and Virginia Village neighborhoods. Google Maps

Zip code: 80222

County: Denver

City: Denver

House flips, first quarter of 2018: 10

Percentage of total sales: 9.5 percent

Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $382,500

Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $529,750

Gross profit: $147,250

Zip code: 80017

County: Araphaoe

City: Aurora

House flips, first quarter of 2018: 14

Percentage of total sales: 9.0 percent

Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $217,697

Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $297,500

Gross profit: $79,803

Zip code: 80004

County: Jefferson

City: Arvada

House flips, first quarter of 2018: 14

Percentage of total sales: 8.9 percent

Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $317,500

Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $415,250

Gross profit: $97,750

Zip code: 80227

County: Jefferson

City: Denver

House flips, first quarter of 2018: 11

Percentage of total sales: 8.7 percent

Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $210,500

Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $270,000

Gross profit: $59,500

Zip code: 80211

County: Denver

City: Denver

House flips, first quarter of 2018: 17

Percentage of total sales: 8.6 percent

Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $385,000

Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $597,000

Gross profit: $212,000

Zip code: 80005

County: Jefferson

City: Arvada

House flips, first quarter of 2018: 10

Percentage of total sales: 8.6 percent

Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $336,250

Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $444,500

Gross profit: $108,250

Zip code: 80015

County: Arapahoe

City: Aurora

House flips, first quarter of 2018: 21

Percentage of total sales: 8.3 percent

Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $292,500

Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $369,900

Gross profit: $77,400

Zip code: 80231

County: Denver

City: Denver

House flips, first quarter of 2018: 10

Percentage of total sales: 8.2 percent

Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $245,000

Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $356,000

Gross profit: $111,000

Zip code: 80228

County: Jefferson

City: Denver

House flips, first quarter of 2018: 10

Percentage of total sales: 8.2 percent

Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $344,588

Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $449,000

Gross profit: $104,413

Zip code: 80209

County: Denver

City: Denver

House flips, first quarter of 2018: 10

Percentage of total sales: 7.8 percent

Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $535,500

Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $780,500

Gross profit: $245,000

Zip code: 80104

County: Douglas

City: Castle Rock

House flips, first quarter of 2018: 12

Percentage of total sales: 7.6 percent

Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $315,750

Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $388,250

Gross profit: $72,500

Zip code: 80013

County: Arapahoe

City: Aurora

House flips, first quarter of 2018: 21

Percentage of total sales: 7.2 percent

Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $232,500

Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $265,000

Gross profit: $32,500

Zip code: 80128

County: Jefferson

City: Littleton

House flips, first quarter of 2018: 11

Percentage of total sales: 6.9 percent

Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $320,000

Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $485,000

Gross profit: $165,000

Zip code: 80022

County: Adams

City: Commerce City

House flips, first quarter of 2018: 11

Percentage of total sales: 6.8 percent

Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $149,500

Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $250,000

Gross profit: $100,500

Zip code: 80123

County: Jefferson

City: Littleton

House flips, first quarter of 2018: 10

Percentage of total sales: 6.8 percent

Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $323,000

Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $378,500

Gross profit: $55,500

Zip code: 80014

County: Arapahoe

City: Aurora

House flips, first quarter of 2018: 11

Percentage of total sales: 5.6 percent

Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $217,000

Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $268,000

Gross profit: $51,000