  MVN

Metro Denver Zip Codes With the Most House Flipping
Getty Images

Michael Roberts | June 7, 2018 | 6:15am
AA

Our recent roundup of homes for sale in Denver for under $250,000 noted that many of these fixer-uppers are being marketed to buyers interested in renovating and reselling at a higher price in the hopes of scoring a profit. House flipping, as it's known, is commonplace in today's red hot Denver housing market, as shown in new numbers that reveal the metro zip codes where it's happening most frequently and the often huge windfalls that can result.

The information comes from Attom Data Solutions, which has just published a new report on house flipping. At Westword's request, the ADS folks provided figures related to every metro zip code where at least ten houses were flipped during the first quarter of 2018.

A total of 39 zip codes qualify by this standard, with the 80219 zip code, in the City and County and Denver, boasting the most flips during the initial three months of the year: 32.

The amount of money house flippers are making from resales vary widely from place to place. The low is an average of $2,000 in the 80112 zip code — a slice of Arapahoe County that encompasses Englewood. In contrast, the 80209 zip code in Denver represents a jackpot for developers. The median purchase price in early 2018 was $535,500 and the flipped price came in at $780,500, resulting in a gross profit of a jaw-slackening $245,000.

Continue to see info about the aforementioned 39 zip codes, ordered by the percentage of total sales represented by flipped houses; the topper is 80236, where renovated properties represented nearly a quarter of all homes purchased this past January, February and March.

The 80236 zip code includes neighborhoods such as Harvey Park South.
Google Maps

Zip code: 80236

County: Denver
City: Denver
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 11
Percentage of total sales: 22.4 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $312,500
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $415,000
Gross profit: $102,500

Zip code: 80207

County: Denver
City: Denver
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 19
Percentage of total sales: 21.3 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $313,000
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $411,100
Gross profit: $98,100

Zip code: 80221

County: Adams
City: Denver
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 24
Percentage of total sales: 21.1 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $250,000
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $356,500
Gross profit: $106,500

Zip code: 80002

County: Jefferson
City: Arvada
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 13
Percentage of total sales: 18.6 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $255,000
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $395,000
Gross profit: $140,000

Zip code: 80219

County: Denver
City: Denver
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 32
Percentage of total sales: 16.8 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $230,000
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $344,500
Gross profit: $114,500

Zip code: 80010

County: Arapahoe
City: Aurora
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 16
Percentage of total sales: 16.5 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $197,250
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $305,500
Gross profit: $108,250

Zip code: 80110

County: Arapahoe
City: Englewood
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 10
Percentage of total sales: 15.4 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $234,950
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $362,000
Gross profit: $127,050

Zip code: 80122

County: Arapahoe
City: Littleton
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 16
Percentage of total sales: 14.8 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $355,500
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $430,000
Gross profit: $74,500

The 80120 zip code cuts into Littleton and is home to Arapahoe Community College.
Google Maps

Zip code: 80120

County: Arapahoe
City: Littleton
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 12
Percentage of total sales: 14.6 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $341,000
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $497,500
Gross profit: $156,500

Zip code: 80214

County: Jefferson
City: Denver
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 12
Percentage of total sales: 14.6 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $289,500
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $405,000
Gross profit: $115,500

Zip code: 80220

County: Denver
City: Denver
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 20
Percentage of total sales: 13.3 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $303,500
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $400,750
Gross profit: $97,250

Zip code: 80226

County: Jefferson
City: Denver
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 13
Percentage of total sales: 13.1 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $310,000
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $450,0000
Gross profit: $140,000

Zip code: 80033

County: Jefferson
City: Wheat Ridge
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 11
Percentage of total sales: 12.8 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $329,200
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $478,000
Gross profit: $148,000

Zip code: 80031

County: Adams
City: Westminster
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 18
Percentage of total sales: 12.8 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $247,500
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $375,000
Gross profit: $127,500

Zip code: 80237

County: Denver
City: Denver
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 13
Percentage of total sales: 12.7 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $388,000
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $492,000
Gross profit: $104,000

Zip code: 80011

County: Adams
City: Aurora
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 17
Percentage of total sales: 11.6 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $210,000
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $319,000
Gross profit: $109,000

The 80233 zip code is in Adams County and encompasses much of Northglenn.
Google Maps

Zip code: 80233

County: Adams
City: Denver
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 17
Percentage of total sales: 11.0 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $232,100
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $338,000
Gross profit: $105,900

Zip code: 80003

County: Jefferson
City: Arvada
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 14
Percentage of total sales: 10.9 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $293,000
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $414,500
Gross profit: $121,500

Zip code: 80012

County: Arapahoe
City: Aurora
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 18
Percentage of total sales: 10.8 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $161,000
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $200,000
Gross profit: $39,000

Zip code: 80020

County: Broomfield
City: Broomfield
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 16
Percentage of total sales: 10.7 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $287,750
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $$432,450
Gross profit: $144,700

Zip code: 80247

County: Araphaoe
City: Denver
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 12
Percentage of total sales: 10.0 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $183,300
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $199,500
Gross profit: $16,200

Zip code: 80112

County: Arapahoe
City: Englewood
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 11
Percentage of total sales: 9.8 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $415,000
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $417,000
Gross profit: $2,000

Zip code: 80229

County: Adams
City: Denver
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 16
Percentage of total sales: 9.8 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $209,427
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $291,500
Gross profit: $82,073

The 80222 zip code boasts addresses in the University Hills and Virginia Village neighborhoods.
Google Maps

Zip code: 80222

County: Denver
City: Denver
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 10
Percentage of total sales: 9.5 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $382,500
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $529,750
Gross profit: $147,250

Zip code: 80017

County: Araphaoe
City: Aurora
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 14
Percentage of total sales: 9.0 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $217,697
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $297,500
Gross profit: $79,803

Zip code: 80004

County: Jefferson
City: Arvada
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 14
Percentage of total sales: 8.9 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $317,500
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $415,250
Gross profit: $97,750

Zip code: 80227

County: Jefferson
City: Denver
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 11
Percentage of total sales: 8.7 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $210,500
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $270,000
Gross profit: $59,500

Zip code: 80211

County: Denver
City: Denver
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 17
Percentage of total sales: 8.6 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $385,000
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $597,000
Gross profit: $212,000

Zip code: 80005

County: Jefferson
City: Arvada
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 10
Percentage of total sales: 8.6 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $336,250
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $444,500
Gross profit: $108,250

Zip code: 80015

County: Arapahoe
City: Aurora
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 21
Percentage of total sales: 8.3 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $292,500
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $369,900
Gross profit: $77,400

Zip code: 80231

County: Denver
City: Denver
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 10
Percentage of total sales: 8.2 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $245,000
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $356,000
Gross profit: $111,000

Zip code: 80228

County: Jefferson
City: Denver
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 10
Percentage of total sales: 8.2 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $344,588
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $449,000
Gross profit: $104,413

Zip code: 80209

County: Denver
City: Denver
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 10
Percentage of total sales: 7.8 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $535,500
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $780,500
Gross profit: $245,000

Zip code: 80104

County: Douglas
City: Castle Rock
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 12
Percentage of total sales: 7.6 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $315,750
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $388,250
Gross profit: $72,500

Zip code: 80013

County: Arapahoe
City: Aurora
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 21
Percentage of total sales: 7.2 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $232,500
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $265,000
Gross profit: $32,500

Zip code: 80128

County: Jefferson
City: Littleton
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 11
Percentage of total sales: 6.9 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $320,000
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $485,000
Gross profit: $165,000

Zip code: 80022

County: Adams
City: Commerce City
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 11
Percentage of total sales: 6.8 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $149,500
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $250,000
Gross profit: $100,500

Zip code: 80123

County: Jefferson
City: Littleton
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 10
Percentage of total sales: 6.8 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $323,000
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $378,500
Gross profit: $55,500

Zip code: 80014

County: Arapahoe
City: Aurora
House flips, first quarter of 2018: 11
Percentage of total sales: 5.6 percent
Median purchase price, first quarter of 2018: $217,000
Flipped price, first quarter of 2018: $268,000
Gross profit: $51,000

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

