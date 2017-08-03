Will Michael Blagg's Retrial Feature New Suspect in His Wife's Murder?

This week, siblings of Michael Blagg went to court to try to get information released in the state's tight-lipped attempt to convict Blagg a second time around for murdering his wife — including defense documents that they believe identify a possible alternate suspect and have been suppressed from public view.

The development is the latest twist in a high-profile homicide case that stretches back sixteen years, to the 2001 violent death of Mesa County resident Jennifer Blagg and the disappearance of her six-year-old daughter, Abby. The investigation seemed to have reached a resolution in 2004, when a jury found Michael guilty of Jennifer's murder. Prosecutors presented evidence that he'd shot her in the face while she was in bed and took her body to a dumpster at his business; police found the body in a local landfill. (Abby has never been found, alive or dead, and Blagg was never charged with her murder.)