Donald Trump is the subject of Michael Wolff's newest book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.
Donald Trump is the subject of Michael Wolff's newest book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.
Brandon Marshall

Michael Wolff Brings Fire and Fury to Denver

Westword Staff | February 20, 2018 | 11:20am
AA

Many people have outraged Donald Trump, but few have done so as deeply as investigative journalist Michael Wolff, whose book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House managed to inspire a flurry of criticism from the administration.

Wolff, whom the president himself referred to as "mentally deranged," is on a national book tour and will be stopping in Denver on Friday, May 4.

What makes Wolff's book special – and especially irritating to the administration – is how many people working alongside Trump offered him their candid accounts of what a lousy job the president is doing.

The author will speak at the Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, at  8 p.m., on Friday, May 4.

Tickets, which cost $37.50 to $49.50, go on sale Friday, February 23, at Live Nation, AXS and by phone at 888-929-7849.

