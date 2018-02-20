Michael Wolff Brings Fire and Fury to Denver

Many people have outraged Donald Trump, but few have done so as deeply as investigative journalist Michael Wolff, whose book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House managed to inspire a flurry of criticism from the administration.
Wolff, whom the president himself referred to as "mentally deranged," is on a national book tour and will be stopping in Denver on Friday, May 4.
What makes Wolff's book special – and especially irritating to the administration – is how many people working alongside Trump offered him their candid accounts of what a lousy job the president is doing.
The author will speak at the Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, at 8 p.m., on Friday, May 4.
Tickets, which cost $37.50 to $49.50, go on sale Friday, February 23, at Live Nation, AXS and by phone at 888-929-7849.
