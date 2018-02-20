Michael Wolff Brings Fire and Fury to Denver

Donald Trump is the subject of Michael Wolff's newest book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House .

Many people have outraged Donald Trump, but few have done so as deeply as investigative journalist Michael Wolff, whose book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House managed to inspire a flurry of criticism from the administration.

Wolff, whom the president himself referred to as "mentally deranged," is on a national book tour and will be stopping in Denver on Friday, May 4.