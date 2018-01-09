Inside Trial of Police-Body-Slammed Viral Video Star Michaella Surat

Today, January 9, in Fort Collins, the trial continues in the case of Michaella Surat, who's accused of misdemeanor resisting arrest and police obstruction in regard to an April 2017 incident that ended with her being body-slammed to the ground by a police officer, as seen in a video that went viral. Shortly before day two of the proceedings were scheduled to get under way, attorney David Lane, who represents Surat, offered us a preview of the case, which he believes is being pressed as part of a strategy to avoid another trip to court.

"The police officer filed the charges against her," Lane said, "and now they want a conviction because they think that's going to insulate them from a civil-rights lawsuit."

On April 6, as reported by both local and national media outlets, including ABC — which gave the story the Good Morning America treatment, complete with a Surat interview, a week after it happened — officers with Fort Collins Police Services were called to the Bondi Beach Bar in Old Town because Surat's boyfriend got into a fight with another man.