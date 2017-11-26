Reader: I Missed My Flight 'Cause of This Crap!

Travelers trying to get out of town for Thanksgiving on Wednesday ran into more than just the usual traffic on the roads and the expected large crowds at Denver International Airport. On Wednesday morning, an accident near Colorado Boulevard screwed up the A-Line, which required passengers to be transported via bus. But they didn't exactly have to book it to the airport; sensor issues had slowed the trains that transport travelers from the security area to the various terminals, causing massive congestion at 7:30 a.m. Talk about a cluster!

BUT have you seen those super-cool light up signs to the entrance of the airport? Totally groovy. Worth every penny!



