DIA on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.
DIA on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.
Special to Westword

Reader: I Missed My Flight 'Cause of This Crap!

Westword Staff | November 26, 2017 | 7:27am
Travelers trying to get out of town for Thanksgiving on Wednesday ran into more than just the usual traffic on the roads and the expected large crowds at Denver International Airport. On Wednesday morning, an accident near Colorado Boulevard screwed up the A-Line, which required passengers to be transported via bus. But they didn't exactly have to book it to the airport; sensor issues had slowed the trains that transport travelers from the security area to the various terminals, causing massive congestion at 7:30 a.m. Talk about a cluster!

Even readers who weren't at the airport were stressed. Writes Regan:

BUT have you seen those super-cool light up signs to the entrance of the airport? Totally groovy. Worth every penny!

Adds Monica:

And they want to invest in the HyperLoop!!

Counters Renee:

Sitting at A40 now, not too bad of an experience. Didn't need the train, security wait not too horrible. Passengers patient, employees pleasant.

   Concludes Drew:

Yep, missed my damn flight cause of this crap. Get your shit together DIA!

 And the Sunday after Thanksgiving is always one of the biggest traffic days of the year! Good luck, travelers.

Share your thoughts about the airport in a comment, or email editorial@westword.com. And keep reading for more Westword stories about DIA.

Denver International Airport's newest food outlet is a Denver original.
Denver International Airport's newest food outlet is a Denver original.
Smashburger

The Ten Best Restaurants at DIA — 2017 Holiday Edition

A source for RiNo-made goods at the Source.
A source for RiNo-made goods at the Source.
RiNo Art District

RiNo Store Pops Up at the Source, Not Denver Airport

Alan Roach left the Broncos, but not Denver.
Alan Roach left the Broncos, but not Denver.
Twitter

Alan Roach Could Be Delaying the Departure of This Train

Reader: I Missed My Flight 'Cause of This Crap!
flydenver.com

Hold On, Please: Five New Messages for the Airport Train

One of Green Taxi's hybrid cars.
One of Green Taxi's hybrid cars.
Abdu Buni

DIA Decision Could Change the Taxi Industry in Denver

Green Taxi is one of seven cab companies currently licensed to operate at DIA.
Green Taxi is one of seven cab companies currently licensed to operate at DIA.
Abdi Buni

Reversing Course, DIA Decides Against Equitable Permitting for All Taxi Companies

Amal Kassir discusses permits with DPD Commander Antonio Lopez on January 28.
Amal Kassir discusses permits with DPD Commander Antonio Lopez on January 28.
Brandon Marshall

Judge Sides With Plaintiffs in Case Challenging DIA Protest Permitting


