Money Profile of Folks in 16 Colorado Cities: Are You Above or Below Average?

Community Gathering on Thursday to Discuss Solutions to Homelessness


Money Profile of Folks in 16 Colorado Cities: Are You Above or Below Average?

Tuesday, December 13, 2016 at 6:38 a.m.
By Michael Roberts
Thinkstock file photo
Our recent post about the Colorado cities that spend the most and the least on the holidays drew from information compiled by WalletHub — and seasonal budget information only scrapes the surface of its data.

When we contacted the folks at the site, they provided us with lots of unpublished facts and figures. The results add up to average consumer profiles of residents living in Denver and fifteen other Colorado cities.

Details include averages for each community when it comes to monthly income, monthly expenses, the amount kept in savings, the median age of residents and more.

The digits offer up an economic portrait of signature places in Colorado even as they reveal how we measure up with our neighbors from a dollars-and-cents standpoint.

Below, count down the photo-illustrated list. The cities with the lowest monthly income are at the top, leading to the highest at the bottom.

Pueblo.
YouTube file photo

Number 16: Pueblo

Average Consumer Profile

Monthly Income: $3,022
Monthly Expenses: $2,744
Savings: $3,021
Age: 37.6
Debt-to-Income Ratio: 47.8 percent
Monthly Income-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio: 1.10
Savings-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio: 1.10

Greeley.
YouTube file photo

Number 15: Greeley

Average Consumer Profile

Monthly Income: $4,526
Monthly Expenses: $3,364
Savings: $4,524
Age: 31
Debt-to-Income Ratio: 47.0 percent
Monthly Income-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio: 1.35
Savings-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio: 1.34

Colorado Springs.
YouTube file photo

Number 14: Colorado Springs

Average Consumer Profile

Monthly Income: $4,673
Monthly Expenses: $3,776
Savings: $4,832
Age: 34.8
Debt-to-Income Ratio: 44.7%
Monthly Income-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio: 1.28
Savings-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio: 1.28

Denver.
YouTube file photo

Number 13: Denver

Average Consumer Profile

Monthly Income: $4,834
Monthly Expenses: $3,776
Savings: $4,832
Age: 34.1
Debt-to-Income Ratio: 44.7 percent
Monthly Income-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio: 1.28
Savings-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio: 1.28

Boulder.
YouTube file photo

Number 12: Boulder

Average Consumer Profile

Monthly Income: $4,879
Monthly Expenses: $3,719
Savings: $4,877
Age: 29
Debt-to-Income Ratio: 52.6 percent
Monthly Income-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio: 1.31
Savings-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio: 1.31

Aurora.
YouTube file photo

Number 11: Aurora

Average Consumer Profile

Monthly Income: $4,870
Monthly Expenses: $3,668
Savings: $4,869
Age: 34.2
Debt-to-Income Ratio: 50.9 percent
Monthly Income-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio: 1.33
Savings-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio: 1.33

Longmont.
YouTube file photo

Number 10: Longmont

Average Consumer Profile

Monthly Income: $4,944
Monthly Expenses: $3,745
Savings: $4,943
Age: 36.8
Debt-to-Income Ratio: 53.8 percent
Monthly Income-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio: 1.32
Savings-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio: 1.32

Lakewood.
YouTube file photo

Number 9: Lakewood

Average Consumer Profile

Monthly Income: $5,082
Monthly Expenses: $3,840
Savings: $5,080
Age: 37.7
Debt-to-Income Ratio: 38.3 percent
Monthly Income-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio: 1.32
Savings-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio: 1.32

Continue to see average consumer profiles of the eight Colorado cities on the survey with the highest monthly income.


Michael Roberts
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently oversees Westword's news vertical.

