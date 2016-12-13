Money Profile of Folks in 16 Colorado Cities: Are You Above or Below Average?
|
Additional images below.
Thinkstock file photo
Our recent post about the Colorado cities that spend the most and the least on the holidays drew from information compiled by WalletHub — and seasonal budget information only scrapes the surface of its data.
When we contacted the folks at the site, they provided us with lots of unpublished facts and figures. The results add up to average consumer profiles of residents living in Denver and fifteen other Colorado cities.
Details include averages for each community when it comes to monthly income, monthly expenses, the amount kept in savings, the median age of residents and more.
The digits offer up an economic portrait of signature places in Colorado even as they reveal how we measure up with our neighbors from a dollars-and-cents standpoint.
Below, count down the photo-illustrated list. The cities with the lowest monthly income are at the top, leading to the highest at the bottom.
|
Pueblo.
YouTube file photo
Number 16: Pueblo
Average Consumer Profile
Monthly Income: $3,022
Monthly Expenses: $2,744
Savings: $3,021
Age: 37.6
Debt-to-Income Ratio: 47.8 percent
Monthly Income-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio: 1.10
Savings-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio: 1.10
|
Greeley.
YouTube file photo
Number 15: Greeley
Average Consumer Profile
Monthly Income: $4,526
Monthly Expenses: $3,364
Savings: $4,524
Age: 31
Debt-to-Income Ratio: 47.0 percent
Monthly Income-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio: 1.35
Savings-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio: 1.34
|
Colorado Springs.
YouTube file photo
Number 14: Colorado Springs
Average Consumer Profile
Monthly Income: $4,673
Monthly Expenses: $3,776
Savings: $4,832
Age: 34.8
Debt-to-Income Ratio: 44.7%
Monthly Income-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio: 1.28
Savings-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio: 1.28
|
Denver.
YouTube file photo
Number 13: Denver
Average Consumer Profile
Monthly Income: $4,834
Monthly Expenses: $3,776
Savings: $4,832
Age: 34.1
Debt-to-Income Ratio: 44.7 percent
Monthly Income-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio: 1.28
Savings-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio: 1.28
|
Boulder.
YouTube file photo
Number 12: Boulder
Average Consumer Profile
Monthly Income: $4,879
Monthly Expenses: $3,719
Savings: $4,877
Age: 29
Debt-to-Income Ratio: 52.6 percent
Monthly Income-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio: 1.31
Savings-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio: 1.31
|
Aurora.
YouTube file photo
Number 11: Aurora
Average Consumer Profile
Monthly Income: $4,870
Monthly Expenses: $3,668
Savings: $4,869
Age: 34.2
Debt-to-Income Ratio: 50.9 percent
Monthly Income-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio: 1.33
Savings-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio: 1.33
|
Longmont.
YouTube file photo
Number 10: Longmont
Average Consumer Profile
Monthly Income: $4,944
Monthly Expenses: $3,745
Savings: $4,943
Age: 36.8
Debt-to-Income Ratio: 53.8 percent
Monthly Income-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio: 1.32
Savings-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio: 1.32
|
Lakewood.
YouTube file photo
Number 9: Lakewood
Average Consumer Profile
Monthly Income: $5,082
Monthly Expenses: $3,840
Savings: $5,080
Age: 37.7
Debt-to-Income Ratio: 38.3 percent
Monthly Income-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio: 1.32
Savings-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio: 1.32
