Money Profile of Folks in 16 Colorado Cities: Are You Above or Below Average?

Our recent post about the Colorado cities that spend the most and the least on the holidays drew from information compiled by WalletHub — and seasonal budget information only scrapes the surface of its data.

When we contacted the folks at the site, they provided us with lots of unpublished facts and figures. The results add up to average consumer profiles of residents living in Denver and fifteen other Colorado cities.

Details include averages for each community when it comes to monthly income, monthly expenses, the amount kept in savings, the median age of residents and more.

The digits offer up an economic portrait of signature places in Colorado even as they reveal how we measure up with our neighbors from a dollars-and-cents standpoint.

Below, count down the photo-illustrated list. The cities with the lowest monthly income are at the top, leading to the highest at the bottom.

Pueblo. YouTube file photo

Number 16: Pueblo

Average Consumer Profile

Monthly Income: $3,022

Monthly Expenses: $2,744

Savings: $3,021

Age: 37.6

Debt-to-Income Ratio: 47.8 percent

Monthly Income-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio: 1.10

Savings-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio: 1.10

Greeley. YouTube file photo

Number 15: Greeley

Average Consumer Profile

Monthly Income: $4,526

Monthly Expenses: $3,364

Savings: $4,524

Age: 31

Debt-to-Income Ratio: 47.0 percent

Monthly Income-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio: 1.35

Savings-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio: 1.34

Colorado Springs. YouTube file photo

Number 14: Colorado Springs

Average Consumer Profile

Monthly Income: $4,673

Monthly Expenses: $3,776

Savings: $4,832

Age: 34.8

Debt-to-Income Ratio: 44.7%

Monthly Income-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio: 1.28

Savings-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio: 1.28

Denver. YouTube file photo

Number 13: Denver

Average Consumer Profile

Monthly Income: $4,834

Monthly Expenses: $3,776

Savings: $4,832

Age: 34.1

Debt-to-Income Ratio: 44.7 percent

Monthly Income-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio: 1.28

Savings-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio: 1.28

Boulder. YouTube file photo

Number 12: Boulder

Average Consumer Profile

Monthly Income: $4,879

Monthly Expenses: $3,719

Savings: $4,877

Age: 29

Debt-to-Income Ratio: 52.6 percent

Monthly Income-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio: 1.31

Savings-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio: 1.31

Aurora. YouTube file photo

Number 11: Aurora

Average Consumer Profile

Monthly Income: $4,870

Monthly Expenses: $3,668

Savings: $4,869

Age: 34.2

Debt-to-Income Ratio: 50.9 percent

Monthly Income-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio: 1.33

Savings-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio: 1.33

Longmont. YouTube file photo

Number 10: Longmont

Average Consumer Profile

Monthly Income: $4,944

Monthly Expenses: $3,745

Savings: $4,943

Age: 36.8

Debt-to-Income Ratio: 53.8 percent

Monthly Income-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio: 1.32

Savings-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio: 1.32

Lakewood. YouTube file photo

Number 9: Lakewood

Average Consumer Profile

Monthly Income: $5,082

Monthly Expenses: $3,840

Savings: $5,080

Age: 37.7

Debt-to-Income Ratio: 38.3 percent

Monthly Income-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio: 1.32

Savings-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio: 1.32

