Denver Neighborhoods With the Most Violent Crimes So Far in 2017

Violent crime has gone up in Denver during the first half of 2017 as compared to the same period last year. But there's a wide variation in the number of these offenses from area to area. Denver Police Department statistics for all 78 officially designated city neighborhoods, as shared below, show that two of them didn't register a single violent crime through the initial six months of this year, while one was the setting for more than 150 offenses in the category.

At this writing, the DPD has compiled crime data from January through May of 2017. The following graphic reveals that the number of violent crimes — specifically homicide, rape, robbery and aggravated assault — are collectively up for each month of the year thus far in Denver proper over figures registered twelve months earlier.

More details, and more specifics, are accessible via the Denver Crime Map, an indispensable online tool overseen by the Denver Police Department. The map divides violent crime into three categories: murder, robbery and aggravated assault. It then provides the number of offenses in each neighborhood as well as crime density, a stat that reveals how many violent incidents took place per square mile.

The latter metric is a better way to compare neighborhoods that differ widely in terms of population and size than the number of crimes as a whole, and we've used it to rank them from one to 78. But we've provided the number of offenses, too, and as you'll see, there's often a close correlation between the violent crime total and the number that took place per square mile.

Nonetheless, there are plenty of surprises lurking within the digits, which correspond to the period between January 1 and July 1 of 2017. Some of them are happy, including the extremely low number of violent-crime incidents in many high-profile areas. But those who live and work in the heart of the city will find fewer reasons to cheer.

Here's the photo-illustrated breakdown, ordered from lowest to highest crime density.

Number 1 (tie): Indian Creek

Offense Count: 0

Crime Density: 0.00 per square mile

Number 1 (tie): Wellshire

Offense Count: 0

Crime Density: 0.00 per square mile

Number 3: DIA

Offense Count: 4

Crime Density: 0.09 per square mile

Number 4: Hilltop

Offense Count: 2

Crime Density: 1.16 per square mile

Number 5: Washington Park

Offense Count: 2

Crime Density: 1.32 per square mile

Number 6: Country Club

Offense Count: 1

Crime Density: 1.54 per square mile

Number 7: Cory-Merrill

Offense Count: 2

Crime Density: 2.38 per square mile

Number 8: Fort Logan

Offense Count: 6

Crime Density: 2.26 per square mile

Number 9: Marston

Offense Count: 9

Crime Density: 2.84 per square mile

Number 10: Stapleton

Offense Count: 31

Crime Density: 3.45 per square mile

Number 11: Cherry Creek

Offense Count: 3

Crime Density: 3.58 per square mile

Number 12: Regis

Offense Count: 4

Crime Density: 3.93 per square mile

Number 13: Belcaro

Offense Count: 5

Crime Density: 4.29 per square mile

Number 14: University

Offense Count: 6

Crime Density: 4.82 per square mile

Number 15: City Park

Offense Count: 4

Crime Density: 5.21 per square mile

Number 16: Skyland

Offense Count: 4

Crime Density: 5.24 per square mile

Number 17: Rosedale

Offense Count: 3

Crime Density: 5.32 per square mile

Number 18: Southmoor Park

Offense Count: 5

Crime Density: 5.37 per square mile

Number 19: Hampden South

Offense Count: 16

Crime Density: 5.50 per square mile

Number 20: Virginia Village

Offense Count: 11

Crime Density: 5.66 per square mile

Number 21: Gateway-Green Valley Ranch

Offense Count: 42

Crime Density: 5.71 per square mile



Number 22: Lowry Field

Offense Count: 15

Crime Density: 5.82 per square mile

Number 23: University Park

Offense Count: 7

Crime Density: 6.02 per square mile

Number 24: Bear Valley

Offense Count: 9

Crime Density: 6.66 per square mile

Number 25: Washington Park West

Offense Count: 6

Crime Density: 6.87 per square mile

Number 26: Platt Park

Offense Count: 6

Crime Density: 7.33 per square mile

Number 27: South Park Hill

Offense Count: 11

Crime Density: 7.38 per square mile

Number 28: University Hills

Offense Count: 11

Crime Density: 7.58 per square mile

Number 29: Northeast Park Hill

Offense Count: 26

Crime Density: 7.80 per square mile

Number 30: Globeville

Offense Count: 19

Crime Density: 9.22 per square mile

Number 31: West Highland

Offense Count: 11

Crime Density: 9.79 per square mile

Number 32: Sloan Lake

Offense Count: 14

Crime Density: 10.01 per square mile

Number 33: Overland

Offense Count: 12

Crime Density: 10.69 per square mile

Number 34: Hampden

Offense Count: 31

Crime Density: 10.98 per square mile

Number 35: Auraria

Offense Count: 7

Crime Density: 10.85 per square mile

Number 36: Berkeley

Offense Count: 17

Crime Density: 11.35 per square mile

Number 37: Chaffee Park

Offense Count: 9

Crime Density: 11.45 per square mile

Number 38: Elyria Swansea

Offense Count: 30

Crime Density: 11.56 per square mile

Number 39: Congress Park

Offense Count: 12

Crime Density: 11.66 per square mile

