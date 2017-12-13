See the Most Expensive Homes for Sale in Denver Right Now

Over the years in this space, we've periodically offered mini-tours of the most expensive homes for sale in Denver. And comparing the six priciest listings at present to the ones in our previous roundup, published in October 2016, demonstrates that the prices for luxury properties in the Mile High City remain sky-high, even if they've moderated a bit.

As evidence, note that the number-six abode goes for less than its equivalent from last year, and the same can be said of the residence in the top slot, even if its cost still hits eight figures.

One thing remains the same, however: The properties, seen in a slew of photos shared here, are absolutely gorgeous.

Continue to take mini-tours of the six most expensive homes for sale in Denver right now. They include links and text from the original listings, accessible at BuyAndSellDenverHomes.com, where there's much more information available about each place.

Number 6: 461 RACE STREET

DENVER, CO 80206

$4,850,000



Superb modern Mediterranean estate is hidden on a half- acre private compound in the heart of Historic Denver Country Club. Elegant main residence has visionary design. A private oasis of pool, casita, pool house and hot tub. Multiple levels of landscaping and patios for entertaining. The main home features stunning windows to meld the outdoor entertaining areas with the kitchen, family room, office and informal dining areas. A main floor media room and three quarter bath is an optional main floor bedroom. The upper level sleeping quarters has an independent style master suite, one en suite bedroom, a third bedroom and bath , and a large office/family room. The lower level has a large wine cellar, attached tasting area or household office. Front-loaded motor court and an attached two car garage. A historic carriage house (circa 1900) has been renovated into a private casita that allows guests or staff to stay independently. Pool house :full bar, half bath, one car garage.

Number 5: 351 MADISON STREET

DENVER, CO 80206

$4,895,000



Stunning, custom single family home on one of Cherry Creek North's finest blocks! This classic contemporary residence blends a modern mix of warm neutral tones, with a sleek, open floorplan and curated finishes by acclaimed designer, Jan Turner Hering This gorgeous home was made for entertaining! Special features include inviting, sun-filled, indoor-outdoor spaces for unparalleled al fresco dining, gourmet cooks kitchen, incredible theatre with custom cinema seating, game room, and elevator. For relaxing, a luxurious Master retreat with separate lounge area and fireplace. Private study with built-ins, inviting guest suites and much more!

Number 4: 3125 EAST EXPOSITION AVENUE

DENVER, CO 80209

$5,500,000



Sunlit and sophisticated this magnificent estate, designed by the famed architecture firm of Fisher & Fisher, was commissioned by Florence Kountze Best. Its present owners rescued it from demolition recognizing its historic relevance and lovingly restored it in 2008 with the utmost attention to detail. Rich in architectural design, the home now boasts Venetian plaster walls, hand forged railings and door hardware; 2.5" thick solid walnut doors; and reclaimed French kiln-dried & limestone floors. Additional features include restored original metal casement windows, 18th and 19th century hand forged iron entry doors in vestibule and two pairs of antique chestnut doors in entry, white oak reclaimed beams, 3 fireplaces on main level with Limestone surround, & full walnut bar in lower level with 2 fireplaces and brick from 19th century Wilfley Factory. The grounds feature nearly an acre of lush landscaping, brick walls, gated circular drive, pool, & multiple terraces for al fresco dining.

Number 3: 910 GAYLORD STREET

DENVER, CO 80206

$5,850,000



A property of historic proportion. Bordering Denver Botanic Gardens and located within Cheesman Park's Landmark District, this home is situated on a full half acre of prime real estate and walking distance to numerous restaurants and in-town attractions. Remodeled with the utmost attention to detail for today's lifestyle, the home provides authentic charm and character from Jacque Benedict's initial design coupled with enhanced functionality that families desire. The home is offered for sale for a limited time.

Number 2: 1610 LITTLE RAVEN STREET #PH6

DENVER, CO 80202

$6,500,000



The view from 1610 LITTLE RAVEN STREET #PH6. buyandselldenverhomes.com

This home was built with the utmost attention to detail and the highest quality finishes available anywhere. In perfect condition, and truly one of a kind, there are no words to describe how extraordinary this home is.Living on two floors with steps to the only rooftop deck/hot tub in the building. incredible 360 degree views of downtown, the Rocky Mountains, Commons Park, the Platte River and the plaza at Riverfront Park. EXQUISITE. Riverfront Park is a downtown gem and genuinely revered neighborhood to many Denver locals. Park Place Lofts is situated in the heart of it all, at the base of the Millennium Bridge, with easy access to Union Station, the best restaurants, shops, biking and running trails, and event venues, all within walking distance. All photos included in this MLS listing are views from the penthouse. At the owners request all interior photos are exclusive and available for viewing on a password protected website. Call listing broker for access.

Number 1: 100 DETROIT STREET #703

DENVER, CO 80206

$10,475,000



The crown jewel of Cherry Creek, now offered exquisitely finished and unfurnished! This custom penthouse residence exudes elegance and sophistication featuring a modern take on Classic Italian architecture with no expense spared or detail overlooked. From the gleaming hand-hewn walnut floors to the custom William Ohs cabinetry throughout, to the over 1200 sf of rooftop garden with incredible views from the Rocky Mountains and City skyline, to the urban setting below, this is a rare offering for a very discerning buyer. Perfectly situated on the 7th floor at NorthCreek, Cherry Creek's only full-service gated enclave featuring 24-7 concierge/valet/porter service, steps way from the cafes, coffee shops and boutiques of Denver's most desirable destination, Cherry Creek North.

