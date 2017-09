The Most Expensive Zip Codes in Denver and Colorado

A new study ranking the most expensive Zip Codes in Colorado shows that the vast majority of them are in the vicinity of Denver and Boulder. Only three Zip Codes out of the top fifty fall outside that area, and all of them can be found along the Interstate 25 urban corridor.

Since the latest analysis was conducted by Rent Café, it's no surprise that the main metric used is the average rent in each Zip Code. (A previous report shared in this space ranked Zip Codes by personal median income.) The numbers range from a little over $1,300 in the number fifty Zip Code to just shy of $2,000 in the number one area.

Of the top fifty, nineteen are designated as being in the City of Denver, with seventeen counted toward Denver County. The other top counties in Denver-Boulder are Jefferson (nine Zip Codes), Boulder and Douglas (seven apiece) and Arapahoe (five), plus Adams and Broomfield, with one each. The only county outside of the Denver-Boulder area to contain any of the fifty most expensive Zip Codes is Larimer, but all of its three entrants land in the bottom twenty.