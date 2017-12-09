Our Ten Most-Read News Stories in 2017

This year marked the first in President Donald Trump's tenure, and it was fraught with scandal, questions about his ties to Russia, Russia and more Russia. While the commander in chief was making headlines, Colorado learned it was one step closer to landing a tube-like transportation project that could connect folks across the state at speeds of 700 miles per hour. This year also marked significant changes to our media landscape, including the sudden departure of longtime 9News sports anchor Drew Soicher and internal squabbles at popular radio stations in Denver. Keep reading for more of Westword's most-read stories of the year.
1. "Hyperloop Names Denver Route a Winner, Announces CDOT Partnership"
Hyperloop One, whose high-tech tube transportation concept is central to a firm affiliated with billionaire Elon Musk, named the Rocky Mountain Hyperloop among the ten winners of its Hyperloop One Global Challenge. Read more here.
2. "KS 107.5 Morning Show With Larry and Kathie Canceled After Contract Dispute"
On April 3, 2017, KS 107.5 FM stopped running the morning show with Larry Ulibarri and Kathie J. Read more here.
3. "Eric Bolling Jr. 2nd Celebrity Son to Die of Overdose in Colorado in 41 Days"
Eric Bolling Jr., a nineteen-year-old University of Colorado Boulder student and son of recently ousted Fox News anchor Eric Bolling, died on September 8 of an overdose. Read more here.
4. "Claim: Denver Is USA's Worst City for Dating Because Mile High Bros Are Lazy"
According to The Great Love Debate, Denver is the worst city for dating in 2017 because too many Mile High City men make little or no effort when it comes to what they're doing, where they're going or how they dress, speak or act during such outings. Read more here.
5. "Ten Cities That Sent the Most Transplants to Denver"
A new analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data reveals the ten cities that have contributed the most new Denverites in recent years. Read more here.
6. "Sports Anchors Like Drew Soicher Will Be a Thing of the Past for 9News"
In late December 2016, longtime 9News sportscaster Drew Soicher disappeared from its airwaves. Read more here.
7. "Fifteen Denver TV News Stars Who Could Fall Victim to Cost Cuts"
Longtime personalities at news stations in Denver and across the country are increasingly considered to be expendable. Read more here.
8. "Colorado 14ers: Tips for Staying Safe"
Summer 2017 brought numerous tragedies on Colorado 14ers. Read more here.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
9. "Why It's So Hard to Make a Living in Denver Despite Strong Economy"
Andrew Hudson feels that despite a strong economy, low unemployment rate and plenitude of high-tech industries, many people in Denver are facing difficulties when it comes to making a comfortable living. Read more here.
10. "Here's What Can Happen When You Mess With a Super-Smart Teen Atheist"
Cidney Fisk is suing Delta County High School and a slew of other related individuals and entities in United States District Court, alleging that her identity as an atheist resulted in a wide range of discriminatory acts. Read more here.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!