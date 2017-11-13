Most Stolen Vehicles in Denver and Colorado Right Now

The latest figures in regard to the most stolen vehicles in Colorado reveal a definite correlation between the rides most likely to be swiped in Denver and the state as a whole. And while the two most frequently targeted cars have remained the same for years, trucks have made major moves up the list.
These details are among the takeaways from figures provided by the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority Metropolitan Auto Theft Task Force for the period between July 1 and September 30 — the most recent stats available.
As you'll see, Honda Civics and Accords continue to be sought after by thieves. The two models placed first and second in our 2013 vehicle theft list, as well as in 2014, 2015 and earlier this year.
But trucks have been climbing the roster in a serious way. In 2013, only one truck landed in the top ten. But four trucks make the most recent rankings for Denver, and five do likewise for Colorado overall.
Continue to count down two separate photo-illustrated rundowns — the first for Denver, the second for the state.
Top Ten Stolen Vehicles in the Denver Area
July 1-September 30, 2017
1. Honda Civic
Number stolen: 336
Years of make/model stolen: 1988-2016
2. Honda Accord
Number stolen: 241
Years of make/model stolen: 1989-2016
3. Subaru Impreza
Number stolen: 193
Years of make/model stolen: 1993-2017
4. Ford F-250
Number stolen: 159
Years of make/model stolen: 1995-2015
5. Ford F-350
Number stolen: 102
Years of make/model stolen: 1996-2015
6. Subaru Legacy
Number stolen: 95
Years of make/model stolen: 1990-2016
7. Jeep Cherokee
Number stolen: 81
Years of make/model stolen: 1989-2017
8. Dodge Ram Pickup
Number stolen: 61
Years of make/model stolen: 1994-2011
9. Ford F-150
Number stolen: 55
Years of make/model stolen: 1984-2017
10. Subaru Forester
Number stolen: 52
Years of make/model stolen: 1998-2017
Top Ten Stolen Vehicles in the State of Colorado
July 1-September 30, 2017
1. Honda Civic
Number stolen: 390
Years of make/model stolen: 1988-2016
2. Honda Accord
Number stolen: 303
Years of make/model stolen: 1990-2016
3. Subaru Impreza
Number stolen: 211
Years of make/model stolen: 1993-2017
4. Ford F-250
Number stolen: 189
Years of make/model stolen: 1993-2016
5. Ford F-350
Number stolen: 123
Years of make/model stolen: 1993-2016
6. Subaru Legacy
Number stolen: 110
Years of make/model stolen: 1990-2017
7 (tie): Dodge Ram Pickup
Number stolen: 100
Years of make/model stolen: 1994-2017
7 (tie): Jeep Cherokee
Number stolen 100
Years of make/model stolen: 1987-2017
9. Ford F-150
Number stolen: 90
Years of make/model stolen: 1984-2017
10. Chevrolet Silverado
Number stolen: 85
Years of make/model stolen: 1998-2017
