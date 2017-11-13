Most Stolen Vehicles in Denver and Colorado Right Now

The latest figures in regard to the most stolen vehicles in Colorado reveal a definite correlation between the rides most likely to be swiped in Denver and the state as a whole. And while the two most frequently targeted cars have remained the same for years, trucks have made major moves up the list.

These details are among the takeaways from figures provided by the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority Metropolitan Auto Theft Task Force for the period between July 1 and September 30 — the most recent stats available.

As you'll see, Honda Civics and Accords continue to be sought after by thieves. The two models placed first and second in our 2013 vehicle theft list, as well as in 2014, 2015 and earlier this year.