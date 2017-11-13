 


Most Stolen Vehicles in Denver and Colorado Right Now
Thinkstock file photo

Michael Roberts | November 13, 2017 | 6:40am
AA

The latest figures in regard to the most stolen vehicles in Colorado reveal a definite correlation between the rides most likely to be swiped in Denver and the state as a whole. And while the two most frequently targeted cars have remained the same for years, trucks have made major moves up the list.

These details are among the takeaways from figures provided by the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority Metropolitan Auto Theft Task Force for the period between July 1 and September 30 — the most recent stats available.

As you'll see, Honda Civics and Accords continue to be sought after by thieves. The two models placed first and second in our 2013 vehicle theft list, as well as in 2014, 2015 and earlier this year.

But trucks have been climbing the roster in a serious way. In 2013, only one truck landed in the top ten. But four trucks make the most recent rankings for Denver, and five do likewise for Colorado overall.

Continue to count down two separate photo-illustrated rundowns — the first for Denver, the second for the state.

Top Ten Stolen Vehicles in the Denver Area
July 1-September 30, 2017

A Honda Civic.
A Honda Civic.
YouTube file photo

1. Honda Civic

Number stolen: 336
Years of make/model stolen: 1988-2016

2. Honda Accord

Number stolen: 241
Years of make/model stolen: 1989-2016

3. Subaru Impreza

Number stolen: 193
Years of make/model stolen: 1993-2017

A Ford F-250.
A Ford F-250.
YouTube file photo

4. Ford F-250

Number stolen: 159
Years of make/model stolen: 1995-2015

5. Ford F-350

Number stolen: 102
Years of make/model stolen: 1996-2015

6. Subaru Legacy

Number stolen: 95
Years of make/model stolen: 1990-2016

7. Jeep Cherokee

Number stolen: 81
Years of make/model stolen: 1989-2017

8. Dodge Ram Pickup

Number stolen: 61
Years of make/model stolen: 1994-2011

A Ford F-150.
A Ford F-150.
YouTube file photo

9. Ford F-150

Number stolen: 55
Years of make/model stolen: 1984-2017

10. Subaru Forester

Number stolen: 52
Years of make/model stolen: 1998-2017

Top Ten Stolen Vehicles in the State of Colorado
July 1-September 30, 2017

1. Honda Civic

Number stolen: 390
Years of make/model stolen: 1988-2016

A Honda Accord.
A Honda Accord.
YouTube file photo

2. Honda Accord

Number stolen: 303
Years of make/model stolen: 1990-2016

3. Subaru Impreza

Number stolen: 211
Years of make/model stolen: 1993-2017

4. Ford F-250

Number stolen: 189
Years of make/model stolen: 1993-2016

5. Ford F-350

Number stolen: 123
Years of make/model stolen: 1993-2016

6. Subaru Legacy

Number stolen: 110
Years of make/model stolen: 1990-2017

A Dodge Ram pickup.
A Dodge Ram pickup.
YouTube file photo

7 (tie): Dodge Ram Pickup

Number stolen: 100
Years of make/model stolen: 1994-2017

7 (tie): Jeep Cherokee

Number stolen 100
Years of make/model stolen: 1987-2017

9. Ford F-150

Number stolen: 90
Years of make/model stolen: 1984-2017

10. Chevrolet Silverado

Number stolen: 85
Years of make/model stolen: 1998-2017

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

