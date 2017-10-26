See Channel 2's Natalie Tysdal Vomit on Live TV

On yesterday's edition of Channel 2's Daybreak, co-host Natalie Tysdal vomited on live television. And while some stations try to downplay their on-air gaffes, the folks at Channel 2 did just the opposite, sharing the footage on social media with pride. See it below and access links to many of Denver TV's all-time best bloopers, including an inadvertent penis shot, a reporter who made a horrified child cry and a weatherman who told a female colleague, "Congratulations on your big hooters."

As we noted in a 2012 Westword roundup of Denver's funniest bloopers on video up until then, the most famous screw-up story in local TV history starred ’80s-era KCNC anchor Madeline McFadden, who asked weatherman Larry Green what happened to the eight inches he promised her — and sorry to say, no footage of it survives, to our knowledge. But Tysdal actually made an appearance on our list for her conversation with morning-show regular Chris Parente about the "crooked crack" on his unicorn tattoo.

And that's not to mention Tysdal's appearance on the cover of Denver magazine circa 2009 alongside then-colleague Libby Weaver in a photo that found them "literally busting out of their flirtatious attire, with the girliest of the two wearing a breast-boosting garment that turns her wiggle rack into an awesome blossom," as we described in a post on topic. "Meanwhile, her more masculine partner is clad in an open shirt from which one mam threatens to escape as she perches spread-legged on a chair and holds a cigar that, with apologies to Sigmund Freud, isn't just a cigar in this case. As a bonus, the sitting woman has her arm looped suggestively through the crooked leg of her gal pal, whose crotch is at mouth height."