See Channel 2's Natalie Tysdal Vomit on Live TV

On yesterday's edition of Channel 2's Daybreak, co-host Natalie Tysdal vomited on live television. And while some stations try to downplay their on-air gaffes, the folks at Channel 2 did just the opposite, sharing the footage on social media with pride. See it below and access links to many of Denver TV's all-time best bloopers, including an inadvertent penis shot, a reporter who made a horrified child cry and a weatherman who told a female colleague, "Congratulations on your big hooters."
As we noted in a 2012 Westword roundup of Denver's funniest bloopers on video up until then, the most famous screw-up story in local TV history starred ’80s-era KCNC anchor Madeline McFadden, who asked weatherman Larry Green what happened to the eight inches he promised her — and sorry to say, no footage of it survives, to our knowledge. But Tysdal actually made an appearance on our list for her conversation with morning-show regular Chris Parente about the "crooked crack" on his unicorn tattoo.
And that's not to mention Tysdal's appearance on the cover of Denver magazine circa 2009 alongside then-colleague Libby Weaver in a photo that found them "literally busting out of their flirtatious attire, with the girliest of the two wearing a breast-boosting garment that turns her wiggle rack into an awesome blossom," as we described in a post on topic. "Meanwhile, her more masculine partner is clad in an open shirt from which one mam threatens to escape as she perches spread-legged on a chair and holds a cigar that, with apologies to Sigmund Freud, isn't just a cigar in this case. As a bonus, the sitting woman has her arm looped suggestively through the crooked leg of her gal pal, whose crotch is at mouth height."
Still, Tysdal's appearance yesterday is clearly her most hilarious entry into the "Did I Just See That?" Hall of Fame yet. It began with the morning crew taking what's known on Twitter as the #OneChipChallenge, involving a Paqui snack called Carolina Reaper Madness, named for the blazing-hot pepper from which it's made. Here are the visual results, with the barfing taking place around the 1:20 mark.
Later that morning, Tysdal offered her version of events on Facebook.
"So, what really happened on TV this morning with the 'one chip challenge?'" she asked. "I thought I was okay until I had a drink of my coffee to wash down the chip. I threw up, couldn't breathe and felt like fire was coming out of my mouth, nose and ears. I had a bottle of water, a glass of milk, a tablespoon of honey and 3 mints and still felt on fire. An hour later I had chills and a massive headache. Three hours have gone by and I feel like I was beat up in a dark alley. Oh, and did I mention I shared the chip with my producer Scott Elliott? CRAZY! I wouldn't recommend it."
Tysdal's supervisors at Channel 2 might. After all, the clip has racked up more than 128,000 Facebook views at this writing — and it's made its way to YouTube, too. Those are numbers that rival the screenings of 2012 clips showing anchor Kyle Dyer being bitten in the face by a dog during the 9News morning show, but with a much less frightening and unfortunate aftermath.
Oh, the risks and rewards of live television. Click below to re-experience eight more of Denver TV's funniest examples.
A penis cameos in Fox31's coverage of a Seattle helicopter crash.
9News's Cheryl Preheim refers to the 43rd president as "George W. Bitch."
Former Denver weatherman Chris Dunn farts during forecast.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Denver7 airs a doctored book cover reading All Up in My Snatch .
9News graphic reads, "Shit Off My Back."
Fox31's Dan Daru makes a horrified child cry on live TV.
9News weather guy Ashton Altieri tells colleague, "Congratulations on your big hooters."
Channel 2's Natalie Tysdal and Chris Parente banter about his unicorn tattoo's "crooked crack."
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!