National Western Stock Show Parade Canceled Due to Weather

EXPAND Last year's Stock Show parade. Brandon Marshall

The National Western Stock Show has canceled its annual parade, scheduled this year for Thursday, January 5.

“After several hours of gathering facts, we have decided to cancel the parade this Thursday," said Stock Show president and CEO Paul Andrews in a statement. "It will not be rescheduled. The risk of animal injury and injury to people is far too great with the 4 to 8 inches of snow predicted and six degree temperatures."

The Stock Show Parade barbecue lunch will forge on, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on January 5 in the atrium of the Wells Fargo Building at 17th Street and Broadway. The lunch is open to the public and benefits the 4-H International Youth Group.

The 111th National Western Stock Show starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, and runs through January 22. Find tickets at nationalwestern.com.

