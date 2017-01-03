menu

National Western Stock Show Parade Canceled Due to Weather

Dairy Block: LoDo's Next Shopping and Dining Destination


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

National Western Stock Show Parade Canceled Due to Weather

Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 1 p.m.
By Ana Campbell
Last year's Stock Show parade.EXPAND
Last year's Stock Show parade.
Brandon Marshall
A A

The National Western Stock Show has canceled its annual parade, scheduled this year for Thursday, January 5.

Related Stories

“After several hours of gathering facts, we have decided to cancel the parade this Thursday," said Stock Show president and CEO Paul Andrews in a statement. "It will not be rescheduled. The risk of animal injury and injury to people is far too great with the 4 to 8 inches of snow predicted and six degree temperatures."

The Stock Show Parade barbecue lunch will forge on, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on January 5 in the atrium of the Wells Fargo Building at 17th Street and Broadway. The lunch is open to the public and benefits the 4-H International Youth Group.

The 111th National Western Stock Show starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, and runs through January 22. Find tickets at nationalwestern.com.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >