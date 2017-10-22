 


Reader: Most Americans Sit or Take a Sh*t While National Anthem Is Played
Chad Claeyssen/Shutterstock.com

Reader: Most Americans Sit or Take a Sh*t While National Anthem Is Played

Westword Staff | October 22, 2017 | 6:44am
AA

Next to the antics of our supreme leader and disgusting film producers, no story has garnered more attention than the kneeling scandal engrossing the NFL. A small, silent protest by a few players has grown into a movement that's enraged parts of the country and emboldened others. The conversation has even disturbed the business world, as we noted in our story about ads being pulled from KOA's Broncos game coverage over the anthem protests. Readers were quick to sound off on the move. Says Levi: 

But yet 99.9 percent of Americans sit on their couch or go to take a shit while the national anthem is played. Why? Because they would hate to miss a game of catch and chase the pigskin. LOL: American Hypocrisy at its greatest.

Responds Donna:

Why is EVERYTHING IN THIS COUNTRY ALWAYS ABOUT MONEY! It will be our downfall as a nation.

Adds Tracy: 

So kneeling during the anthem pissed them off but football players who've committed acts of murder, rape, domestic violence, drug abuse, etc. didn't? Hypocrites.

Comments Amy: 

Blah blah blah. Don't people have anything better to talk about? Health care? Impending nuclear war? Literally 1,000 topics more important than this. Sheep????

But then there's this from Derek: 

Part of the problem much, Westword? Calling them "anthem protests" is irresponsible and Trumpian. Though they happen during the national anthem, they are protesting police brutality and inequality, not the anthem, as your wording suggests.

Keep reading for more coverage of the kneeling protest, the Broncos and more. 

A screen capture from a 2016 commercial for Phil Long Lincoln starring Von Miller.
A screen capture from a 2016 commercial for Phil Long Lincoln starring Von Miller.
YouTube

Unraveling the Von Miller-Phil Long Dealerships Clusterf*ck

Reader: Most Americans Sit or Take a Sh*t While National Anthem Is Played
Philip Poston

Claim: Denver Is Meaner on Days the Broncos Play

Reader: Most Americans Sit or Take a Sh*t While National Anthem Is Played
Getty Images/Westword Photo Illustration

The Brazen Hypocrisy of John Elway Wanting to "Take the Politics Out of Football”

Reader: Most Americans Sit or Take a Sh*t While National Anthem Is Played
HERB

Former Denver Broncos Address NFL's Pain Problem, Endorse MMJ Use

Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall using a shooting simulator, as seen in a video shared by the Denver Police Department. The clip and more below.
Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall using a shooting simulator, as seen in a video shared by the Denver Police Department. The clip and more below.
Facebook

Broncos' Brandon Marshall: From Taking Knee to Aiming at Black Man in Cop Clip

Reader: Most Americans Sit or Take a Sh*t While National Anthem Is Played
Broncos

John Elway Is a "Big Fan" of Neil Gorsuch, He Says in Official Letter to U.S. Senate

What do you think of the ongoing controversy?

The Denver Broncos play again this afternoon, October 22, taking on the Los Angeles Chargers at an away game. Will you be watching?

