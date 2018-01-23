Judge Approves Plea Deal for Red Fawn Fallis, Water Protector at Standing Rock

A judge in North Dakota has accepted a plea deal bargain for Red Fawn Fallis, a member of Denver’s indigenous community who was arrested on October 27, 2016, during the Standing Rock demonstrations.

Fallis was one of hundreds of water protectors arrested during at the protests at Standing Rock — which were in opposition to the construction of an oil pipeline through native lands — but she faced some of the most serious charges, at one point including the possibility of life in prison related to an incident in which she was tackled by law enforcement officers and a gun was discharged three times during the scuffle.

According to the plea deal that U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland approved on Monday, January 22, in a courtroom in Bismark, Fallis has pleaded guilty to two felonies: civil disorder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

In return, federal prosecutors have dropped the more serious weapons charge (discharging a firearm in relation to a felony crime of violence) that carried a minimum sentence of ten years in prison.

The next step is a sentencing hearing, which will take place some time between April and June. Fallis’s defense attorney, Bruce Ellison, has said he will advocate for a sentence of 21 to 27 months, but federal prosecutors might push for a longer term of 46 to 57 months.

Judge Hovland agreed to hear a handful of witness testimonies during the sentencing date to help him make his decision.

A flyer for the event held at the Merc on Saturday. Fundraiser for Red Fawn Fallis

For Denver’s indigenous community, Monday’s courtroom developments signaled a resolution to the #FreeRedFawn movement that had caught on nationally, but was centered in the Denver area, where Fallis and some of her family members reside. #FreeRedFawn iconography and messaging has featured prominently at local demonstrations — including when protesters shut down a branch of Wells Fargo Bank last February — and there have been multiple events hosted in Denver to support Fallis and her family members during the fifteen months since her arrest.

The most recent event took place over this previous weekend, on Saturday, January 20: a fundraiser for Fallis at the Mercury Café. According to Nancy Peters, one of the organizers of Saturday’s event, over $7,000 was raised for Fallis, and there were impassioned speeches by Glenn Morris of the American Indian Movement of Colorado as well as by a couple members of Fallis’ family, including her sisters Wendy Irving and Loma Star Cleveland.

EXPAND Morris speaking at a previous fundraiser for Red Fawn Fallis at the Mercury Cafe in April 2017. Chris Walker

Saturday's event also "very much featured young indigenous community members, speaking up for Red Fawn Fallis’s indigenous rights and the rights of our Mother Earth,” Peters wrote in an email. The speakers included International Indigenous Youth Council members Mia Sage and Terrell IronShell, American Indian Movement of Colorado members Sky Roosevelt-Morris and Tessa McLean, and indigenous poet and activist Eden Nicole.

Fallis's advocates in Denver now await the next news: when her sentencing hearing will take place in North Dakota.

