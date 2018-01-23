 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
A video showing Red Fawn (right) as she visited Denver in June 2017 for her mother's memorial.EXPAND
A video showing Red Fawn (right) as she visited Denver in June 2017 for her mother's memorial.
Facebook 'Free Red Fawn' Page

Judge Approves Plea Deal for Red Fawn Fallis, Water Protector at Standing Rock

Chris Walker | January 23, 2018 | 9:24am
AA

A judge in North Dakota has accepted a plea deal bargain for Red Fawn Fallis, a member of Denver’s indigenous community who was arrested on October 27, 2016, during the Standing Rock demonstrations.

Fallis was one of hundreds of water protectors arrested during at the protests at Standing Rock — which were in opposition to the construction of an oil pipeline through native lands — but she faced some of the most serious charges, at one point including the possibility of life in prison related to an incident in which she was tackled by law enforcement officers and a gun was discharged three times during the scuffle.

Related Stories

According to the plea deal that U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland approved on Monday, January 22, in a courtroom in Bismark, Fallis has pleaded guilty to two felonies: civil disorder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

In return, federal prosecutors have dropped the more serious weapons charge (discharging a firearm in relation to a felony crime of violence) that carried a minimum sentence of ten years in prison.

The next step is a sentencing hearing, which will take place some time between April and June. Fallis’s defense attorney, Bruce Ellison, has said he will advocate for a sentence of 21 to 27 months, but federal prosecutors might push for a longer term of 46 to 57 months.

Judge Hovland agreed to hear a handful of witness testimonies during the sentencing date to help him make his decision.

A flyer for the event held at the Merc on Saturday.
A flyer for the event held at the Merc on Saturday.
Fundraiser for Red Fawn Fallis

For Denver’s indigenous community, Monday’s courtroom developments signaled a resolution to the #FreeRedFawn movement that had caught on nationally, but was centered in the Denver area, where Fallis and some of her family members reside. #FreeRedFawn iconography and messaging has featured prominently at local demonstrations — including when protesters shut down a branch of Wells Fargo Bank last February — and there have been multiple events hosted in Denver to support Fallis and her family members during the fifteen months since her arrest.

The most recent event took place over this previous weekend, on Saturday, January 20: a fundraiser for Fallis at the Mercury Café. According to Nancy Peters, one of the organizers of Saturday’s event, over $7,000 was raised for Fallis, and there were impassioned speeches by Glenn Morris of the American Indian Movement of Colorado as well as by a couple members of Fallis’ family, including her sisters Wendy Irving and Loma Star Cleveland.

Morris speaking at a previous fundraiser for Red Fawn Fallis at the Mercury Cafe in April 2017.EXPAND
Morris speaking at a previous fundraiser for Red Fawn Fallis at the Mercury Cafe in April 2017.
Chris Walker

Saturday's event also "very much featured young indigenous community members, speaking up for Red Fawn Fallis’s indigenous rights and the rights of our Mother Earth,” Peters wrote in an email. The speakers included International Indigenous Youth Council members Mia Sage and Terrell IronShell, American Indian Movement of Colorado members Sky Roosevelt-Morris and Tessa McLean, and indigenous poet and activist Eden Nicole.

Fallis's advocates in Denver now await the next news: when her sentencing hearing will take place in North Dakota.

 
Chris Walker covers news and music as a staff writer at Westword. Prior to living in Denver, he spent two years bicycling across Eurasia, during which he wrote feature stories for VICE, NPR, Forbes, and The Atlantic. Read more of Chris's feature work and view his portfolio here.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >