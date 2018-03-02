How Nurse Tom Moore Got Away With Groping Patients for a Decade

In 2016, as we've reported, at least eleven women accused nurse Tom Moore of improperly touching them while he was supposed to be providing medical care. Now he's been given a twelve-year sentence for unlawful sexual contact in the 17th Judicial District, to run concurrently with a dozen-year jolt previously doled out in Weld County. But according to one of Moore's multiple arrest affidavits, the amount of time he's been ordered to serve is only a little longer than the decade during which he allegedly used his profession as a means to violate one female victim after another.

The affidavit, issued in Weld County, is accessible below. According to the document, a Greeley police officer saw a January 2015 article about Moore's arrest in Fort Collins for inappropriately touching a patient — and the nurse's name rang a bell.

The officer recalled a case he investigated back in August 2005, when a victim said she'd gone to the North Colorado Medical Center to receive treatment for a wound to her leg. She told police that Moore had touched her vagina during the time he'd treated her in the emergency room — but law enforcers were said to have been "unable to substantiate the victim's claims at the time of the investigation."