Rockies' Playoffs Run Could Last One Game, and That's F*cked Up

After years of outright suckage, your Colorado Rockies have made the playoffs for the first time since 2009. But their time in the spotlight could be short. The squad will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at 6:08 p.m. Mountain Time tonight, October 4, but it's not the first meeting in a series between the two wild-card entrants from the National League. Rather, it's a single-game elimination, meaning that the Coloradans' surprisingly strong season could be over tonight. And that's stupid for reasons that go well beyond Rockies fandom.

The play-in game for wild-card teams debuted in 2012, and the concept is clearly an attempt to balance multiple goals. Major League Baseball wanted to expand the playoffs, where revenues are greatest and broadcast viewership is the most robust, but without significantly lengthening the season or pushing the World Series so deep into the year that snow-outs were an even greater possibility than they already are. Hence the one-game approach, which supposedly increases the stakes in a way that blatantly imitates the National Football League playoffs and March Madness.

What's wrong with that? For one thing, the MLB regular season is much, much longer than those for the NFL or college basketball — 162 games versus sixteen and a maximum of 31, respectively. That's why the idea of a series is so embedded in baseball tradition. After such a marathon, a single nine-inning contest is a terrible way to determine the best team in comparison to multiple match-ups with different pitchers in each outfit's home stadium.