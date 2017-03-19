menu

Nine Stories About the Opioid Epidemic and Potential Solutions

DIY, Dinosaurs, RiNo: Ten Stories About Metro Denver's Recent Growth


Nine Stories About the Opioid Epidemic and Potential Solutions

Sunday, March 19, 2017 at 7:06 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Nine Stories About the Opioid Epidemic and Potential Solutions
Thinkstock file photo
An opioid epidemic is sweeping across the country and ravaging Denver's drug addicts. It's motivation enough for the Harm Reduction Action Center to push for a safe injection site in Denver, and has staff at the Denver Library, whose Central branch has seen six overdoses this year, training on how to administer Narcan, a medication that treats overdoses. Here are nine stories that dive into drug-related problems — and solutions — in Denver.

Nine Stories About the Opioid Epidemic and Potential Solutions
Westword

1. Six People Have Overdosed at the Denver Library's Central Branch in 2017

Pedro Dominguez
Pedro Dominguez
Facebook

2. Inside Zachary Mueller's Meth-Fueled Body-in-a-Barrel Murder

Opioids such as Oxycontin continue to be abused in Denver and Colorado.
Opioids such as Oxycontin continue to be abused in Denver and Colorado.
Getty Images

3. What Opioids Are Killing the Most People in Denver and Colorado

Nine Stories About the Opioid Epidemic and Potential Solutions
Thinkstock

4. Heroin Deaths in Denver Up 933 Percent in 14 Years, Colorado Numbers Shocking

Keep reading for more stories about drugs.


