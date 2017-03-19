Nine Stories About the Opioid Epidemic and Potential Solutions

Thinkstock file photo

An opioid epidemic is sweeping across the country and ravaging Denver's drug addicts. It's motivation enough for the Harm Reduction Action Center to push for a safe injection site in Denver, and has staff at the Denver Library, whose Central branch has seen six overdoses this year, training on how to administer Narcan, a medication that treats overdoses. Here are nine stories that dive into drug-related problems — and solutions — in Denver.

1. Six People Have Overdosed at the Denver Library’s Central Branch in 2017

2. Inside Zachary Mueller's Meth-Fueled Body-in-a-Barrel Murder

3. What Opioids Are Killing the Most People in Denver and Colorado

4. Heroin Deaths in Denver Up 933 Percent in 14 Years, Colorado Numbers Shocking

