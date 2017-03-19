Nine Stories About the Opioid Epidemic and Potential Solutions
|
An opioid epidemic is sweeping across the country and ravaging Denver's drug addicts. It's motivation enough for the Harm Reduction Action Center to push for a safe injection site in Denver, and has staff at the Denver Library, whose Central branch has seen six overdoses this year, training on how to administer Narcan, a medication that treats overdoses. Here are nine stories that dive into drug-related problems — and solutions — in Denver.
|
1. Six People Have Overdosed at the Denver Library’s Central Branch in 2017
|
2. Inside Zachary Mueller's Meth-Fueled Body-in-a-Barrel Murder
|
3. What Opioids Are Killing the Most People in Denver and Colorado
|
4. Heroin Deaths in Denver Up 933 Percent in 14 Years, Colorado Numbers Shocking
Keep reading for more stories about drugs.Next Page
