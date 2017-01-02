Oskar Blues Redevelops Historic Venue for Colorado Springs Expansion

The historic DeGraff Building in Colorado Springs will soon be home to Oskar Blues. Margaret Jackson

Oskar Blues is expanding to Colorado Springs with the opening of a new restaurant, music venue and taproom in the historic DeGraff Building at 118 North Tejon Street.

The four-story masonry building was constructed in 1897, restored in 1982 and then home to Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom for 33 years. Located in the heart of Colorado Springs’ central business district, the building is one of the few remaining commercial buildings dating from the boom period following the Cripple Creek gold strike.

The $1.2 million renovation will begin in February on the property, which is anticipated to open for business in June. Boulder architect Jim Bray is designing a venue with a vibrant edge that is respectful of the historic nature of the building.

“The plans include a multi-tap concept eatery featuring as many as 43 rotating craft taps, including Oskar Blues and others,” says Jason Rogers, partner and chef in Oskar Blues Fooderies. “The menu will be anchored by an eclectic blend of Americana food.”

The location has high pedestrian traffic, adjacent private parking, space for front and rear patio dining, and a full lower level that’s ideal for the brewery's creative uses.

Over the past few years, Longmont-based Oskar Blues Fooderies has strengthened its initial assets of the original Lyon’s Grill & Brew and Longmont’s Home Made Liquids & Solids restaurants with two CHUBurger fast-casual locations, in Longmont and at Denver’s Coors Field, as well as CyclHOPS Bike CANtina concept. The group is kicking off 2017 with the opening of another CHUBurger and the first Hotbox Roasters eatery in Denver’s RiNo district.

Project: Oskar Blues Colorado Springs

Address: 118 North Tejon Street

Developer: Jim Bray

This is the eleventh in a series of stories about building projects around town. Read more about development in Denver on our Construction Watch page.

