Our Most Popular News Stories of 2016: Homelessness, Marijuana, JonBenet

Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 7:16 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Our readers decided that marijuana, homelessness, JonBenét Ramsey and boobs were among 2016's most fascinating topics. With a Trump presidency on the horizon, here's betting 2017 will be even more interesting.

Keep reading for ten of our most popular news stories of the year:

Courtesy of Mia Jean/Denver Go Topless Day

1. What You Need to Know About Denver Go Topless Day (NSFW)

YouTube

2. Internet Theory: Katy Perry Is JonBenet Ramsey

Catherine "Catie" Abeyta.
Facebook

3. Catie Abeyta, R.I.P.: Student Dies in Breck Ski Mishap Weekend Before Closing Day

Police officers take blankets from homeless people sleeping on the sidewalks in front of the City and County Building on the night of November 28.
A screenshot of Kayvan Khalatbari's video

4. Videos of Denver Police Taking Blankets From Homeless Have Gone Viral

The alleged "sexual assault" photo featuring Taylor Swift and Denver DJ David Mueller, seen with KYGO's Shannon Melcher, that was obtained by TMZ.
TMZ

5. See Alleged Taylor Swift-Denver DJ David Mueller Bottom-Touching Photo

Rebecca Liddicoat and Robert Griffin III at their Colorado wedding back in 2013.
File photo

6. Boulder Native Rebecca Liddicoat Splitting From QB Robert Griffin III

colorado.com

7. Ten Best Summer Hikes in Colorado — Complete With View!

Rich Wyatt.
File photo

8. American Guns Reality TV Star Rich Wyatt Indicted for Conspiracy and More

Kate McKee Simmons

9. CBD and Other Marijuana Extracts Illegal Under New DEA Code

Facebook

10. Meet Sienna Johnson, 16, Charged as Adult in Alleged School Murder Scheme

