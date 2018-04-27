Park Hill Golf Course Operator Sues Landowner Clayton Early Learning

The company that operates Park Hill Golf Course has filed suit against the property's owner, Clayton Early Learning.

Arcis Golf has sued Clayton, a school that serves students, some low-income, in northeast Denver, "claiming that the potential transaction with the city in September 2017 triggered their right of refusal to purchase the Park Hill Golf Course land," according to a Future of Park Hill Golf Course newsletter signed by Clayton president and CEO Charlotte Brantley.

Arcis leases the 155 acres of land in the Park Hill neighborhood from Clayton, which uses the revenue from the course to help fund educational programs for low-income students in the area. Two years ago, as revenue declined and costs increased at the golf course, Clayton started meeting with stakeholders to determine its fate. Clayton abruptly closed its Educare Denver center last June because of financial reasons, leaving at least thirty families scrambling to find childcare.