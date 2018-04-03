Parkland School Shooter's Fans Echo Those of Aurora Theater Shooter

Recent reports that Nikolas Cruz, who shot and killed seventeen people at Parkland, Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14, has been inundated with fan mail and inspired the forming of alternately sympathetic and worshipful social-media groups echo some of the disturbing responses that followed the July 20, 2012, Aurora theater shooting, when James Holmes took twelve lives and injured seventy other patrons at a midnight screening of The Dark Knight Rises.

A number of Cruz-related Facebook groups that popped up after the Parkland shooting have already been pulled down — an indication that the folks currently running Mark Zuckerberg's creation, which has lately been under fire over privacy concerns and plenty more, are doing their best to tamp down the negative publicity that tends to accompany articles about such content.

The service didn't act with this sort of speed six years ago.