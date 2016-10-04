Passionate (and Not) Twitter Reactions to Walt Weiss's Rockies Resignation

After the announcement of Walt Weiss's resignation as manager, the Colorado Rockies tweeted this photo and the message, "Thank you, Walt, for your years of hard work, sacrifice and strong leadership as #Rockies manager. We wish you all the best in the future." @Rockies

The most telling aspect of the response to news about Walt Weiss's resignation as Colorado Rockies manager after three years on the job? How measured most of it was.

On social media, a platform made for impassioned reactions (and overreactions), most of those who bothered to weigh in did so with the online equivalent of a shrug. And the blame for that should be placed on Rockies ownership, not on Weiss.

Back in October 2015, when Weiss and his staff were brought back for another season despite a mere 68 wins and another fifth place finish in the National League West, Rockies Nation reacted with anger and frustration. But even though the Rockies improved their record this year, notching 75 wins and finishing third to the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants, and DJ LeMahieu won the National League batting title (albeit by sitting out four of his last five games), plenty of Colorado baseball lovers didn't seem to care. Sure, thousands still go to Rockies games, but mainly to enjoy the atmosphere and the party deck at Coors Field. Otherwise, they seem largely disengaged from the squad, despite Denver being one of the great sports cities in the country.

The Rockies, for their part, didn't exactly treat Weiss's did-he-jump-or-was-he-pushed departure as headline news. Two days after the Rockies' Twitter account marked the season's end with the message "it's not 'goodbye,' it's 'see you later'"....

...the team made it clear that it was indeed goodbye for Weiss:

Walt Weiss has decided to step down as #Rockies manager.



His 3-year contract has ended with the 2016 season. pic.twitter.com/T9CM3OXg6W — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) October 3, 2016

Dozens of the Rockies faithful replied to this announcement, but only a few expressed of the messages overflowed with emotion.

While some were sad to see Weiss go, and others were pleased about it, only a handful felt strongly one way or the other.

The next Rockies manager will no doubt want to change that. Still, without a commitment to improve the pitching staff and otherwise push to compete for excellence, not ho-hum mediocrity, fans will continue to treat the team as a way to get a suntan, not as a way of life.

Related Stories Colorado Rockies Facebook Friends Rip Team for Bringing Back Coaching Staff

These twenty Twitter responses to the tweet above will show you what we mean.

Number 20:

@Rockies At last my dream of Dinger promoted to manager/great leader can come true. pic.twitter.com/l8elYcE5BP — Cube Cubcial (@PizzaCube) October 3, 2016

Number 19:

@Rockies not his fault ownership & management can't build a winning fucking team. — Sir Analingus III (@weare1488) October 3, 2016

Number 18:

@Rockies Walt did the best job possible with the talent on his roster. A great baseball man that I'd have on my team anytime. — Brian VanderBeek (@ModestoBeek) October 3, 2016

Number 17:

@Rockies this is the best decision he has taken all year. Congratulations, you guys are better now. A plant would do a better job #forreal — Alex T (@AlexMaya5) October 3, 2016

Number 16:

@Rockies Can you step down if you don't have a contract? I have decided to step down as Rockies manager today too! — Jonathon Dawson (@jonathon_dawson) October 3, 2016

Number 15:

@Rockies sad to hear WW retiring he is a good man and knows his business — Mama Grand (@warriorwoman100) October 3, 2016

Number 14:

@Rockies well darn it I liked him.good luck Walt,wherever you go. — Jeremy Fry (@BIGDOG_316) October 4, 2016

Number 13:

Number 12:

Number 11:

@Rockies Not to be mean here, but he wasn't that good of a manager. I'm sure he was a good guy. Let's get someone else and start winning!! — Ryan Ladika (@RyanNotRyan46) October 3, 2016

Continue to see ten more Twitter responses to news of Walt Weiss's resignation as Colorado Rockies manager.