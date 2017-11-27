Twitter's F*cked Up and/or Sympathetic Reaction to Paxton Lynch Crying

Watching Twitter during and after the latest embarrassing Denver Broncos loss, this time to the Oakland Raiders by a 21-14 score, turned into something of a sociological study. The reaction to quarterback Paxton Lynch crying on the sidelines after a combination of injury and ineptitude forced him from the game demonstrated just how divisive the sight of a man displaying emotion can still be in 2017.
Granted, Broncos fans have had plenty of reasons to weep this season, too. Over the past seven weeks, executive John Elway's ability to identify QB talent has been left for dead in the wake of terrible performances by three of his draftees: Trevor Siemian, Brock Osweiler and Lynch. Yes, Siemian led the squad to two touchdowns after taking over for Lynch yesterday, but he did so during de facto garbage time. He's unlikely to be anything more than a competent backup in the NFL — and Osweiler and Lynch continue to look like major busts.
That said, Lynch's tears at least showed he cares — something that has been very much in doubt during his two years in Denver. Nonetheless, he was subjected to a social-media battering after the final whistle blew by those who continue to subscribe to the antiquated notion that real men should be silent and stoic and keep all their turmoil inside.
Other tweeters were more sympathetic, but those who identified with Lynch were definitely outnumbered. See what we mean in our countdown of the twenty most memorable tweets on the topic, on view below.
Number 20:
Sorry, hell of a game though! My Broncos have given me a reason to cry this season.— Bryan Seely (@Bryr32) November 27, 2017
Number 19:
@Broncos What did the Broncos get for their first round draft QB, “Paxie”? A first class cry baby and two puddles of tears! Sending Puffs tissues to keep on the sideline for the cry babies.— Diana Brown (@dlp325) November 27, 2017
Number 18:
U mad? AHAHAHAHAHA RAIDERS > CRY BABY BRONCOS— SpaceMagikc (@SpaceMagikc) November 27, 2017
Number 17:
The raiders win and make their bitch ass so called quarterback cry in the process @Broncos your quarterback was crying today toughen up that crybaby of yours !!!! What a great sunday.. #RaiderNation— ALBERT (@legit1181) November 27, 2017
Number 16:
I cry during Broncos games. pic.twitter.com/hYrvNBCofB— IntellectKills (@intellectkills2) November 26, 2017
Number 15:
Boys cry too #NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/9kJ5dHF8Jf— Bad News Broncos (@BadNewsBroncos) November 26, 2017
Number 14:
If I wanted to see athletes cry, I'd watch ice dancing. #Broncos— The Other Mark (@MyLobotomy) November 26, 2017
Number 13:
You would cry if you played on Broncos this year— Roy Cronsell (@outfield1988) November 26, 2017
Number 12:
Brutal sequence watching Paxton Lynch cry on the sidelines while listening to the announcers beat up on him - and I’m the opposite of a Broncos fan.— Jacqueline Liu (@jackie_liu5) November 26, 2017
Number 11:
Don’t like the Broncos at all but seeing a player cry on the bench makes me feel sad https://t.co/P8PeVK231z— Cara (@caraaaaaa) November 26, 2017
Number 10:
Oh he’s crying. Dang, it must be more than an ankle injury... I don’t want to cry— Sad Broncos Fan Tiff (@tlcat06) November 26, 2017
Number 9:
Broncos to do list:— Kimberly (@kldmills) November 26, 2017
1)Fire Vance Joseph
2) Draft a QB
3) Stop starting stupid, selfish fights
4) Cry over this pathetic season
Number 8:
I don't even know why I'm ready to cry....not like we haven't had practice at losing games but still....I LOVE my team & this is a travesty. Sometimes some defensive coordinators just aren't HC material. #CaseInPoint #FireVance #BroncosCountry #Broncos— Jennifer Pierson (@jenniferpierson) November 26, 2017
Number 7:
Paxton Lynch Toy.— KC Football Guy (@KC_Football_Guy) November 27, 2017
Pull me and I cry! pic.twitter.com/PZtMxR8i4k
Number 6:
At least we made Paxton Lynch cry— El Fuego Negro (@SIOUX_SIMBA) November 26, 2017
Number 5:
My current mood watchin paxton lynch cry #clown #bust #DENvsOAK pic.twitter.com/AwZN0qDn60— larry tankersley (@LarryTankersley) November 26, 2017
Number 4:
Brady ever cry on the sideline? Rodgers? Don't think so. Clean up your act Paxton Lynch. You're supposed to be a leader! Handle adversity— Mr. T - BroBible (@MrT_BroBible) November 26, 2017
Number 3:
@PaxtonLynch I am sorry Paxton. Please don't cry— Crys Mad (@manningacs) November 26, 2017
Number 2:
Can somebody go HUG PAXTON LYNCH! Sheesh, I get uncomfortable watching him cry like a baby...— Still Talented (@LadyBeastB) November 26, 2017
Number 1:
Omg seeing Paxton cry makes me love him— Joe Figueroa (@BroncoJoe19) November 26, 2017
