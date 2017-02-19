Peace, Love and Pissed Off: Catch Up on Recent Protest Action
|
Naysayers of Trump's refugee ban gathered at DIA on January 28.
Brandon Marshall
Whatever your feelings about the current commander-in-chief, it's hard to deny the flurry of protest activity ignited by President Donald Trump and his administration. But Denverites were fired up even before the election; the Dakota Access Pipeline protests — and arrest of American Indian Movement of Colorado member Red Fawn Fallis at one such event in October — shook the local indigenous community and its allies and environmentalists into action well before the Women's March and refugee ban.
Browse our recent protest coverage and catch up on the latest action.
|
Standing Rock protesters shut down a Wells Fargo on February 18.
Brandon Marshall
1. Standing Rock Protesters Again Close the Wells Fargo on Broadway
|
The Colorado Stands With Planned Parenthood rally on February 11.
Brandon Marshall
2. PHOTOS: Colorado Stands With Planned Parenthood Rally Outside Senator Cory Gardner's Office
|
Indigenous activists took over a Wells Fargo bank on February 10.
Chris Walker
3. Standing Rock Protesters Shut Down Wells Fargo in Downtown Denver
|
Jason Flores-Williams
Anthony Camera
4. Denver Attorney Sharply Responds to Subpoena for Facebook Accounts
|
Courtesy of Killmer, Lane & Newman, LLC
5. Civil-Rights Lawsuit Filed Over Treatment of Muslim-Ban Protesters at DIA
