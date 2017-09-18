"Secretariat Was a Ham:" Remembering Penny Chenery, Famed Horse's Owner

Penny Chenery, who owned Secretariat, a horse that won the Triple Crown in 1973, died Saturday in Boulder at age 95. She's being remembered as an ambassador for the sport, which she helped promote long after her most famous thoroughbred retired from the track, notably by way of the 2010's Secretariat, a Disney film in which she was portrayed by Diane Lane and made a cameo appearance.

Chenery, who raised her four children in Colorado and returned to Boulder to be near them in 2003, traced her love of horses to the influence of her father, Christopher Cherney, who ran a horse-breeding enterprise in Virginia. But she stayed out of the business for many years, choosing instead to help her husband, Jack Tweedy, during the period when he founded the Vail ski area.

But in the late 1960s, as her dad's health began to fail, Chenery took control of his racing stable, and by the early 1970s, she'd started to make her mark, first with Riva Ridge, which won the Kentucky Derby in 1972, and then by way of Secretariat, which has gone down in history as one of the great thoroughbreds of the 20th Century.