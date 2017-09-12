Top 20 Tweets About Broncos Breaking Crybaby Philip Rivers's Heart Again

During the nightcap of Monday Night Football's debut for the 2017-2018 NFL regular season, your Denver Broncos found a new and exciting way to rip Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers's heart out of his chest. And Broncos fans on Twitter took delight in his misery, hate-tweeting at Rivers before, during and after Denver's nail-biting 24-21 victory. See our twenty favorite Twitter salvos below.

The September 11 game, which I witnessed from nosebleed seats inside Sports Authority Field at Mile High (yeah, it's still called that — and the name could stick around for quite a while), shouldn't have been that close. At the beginning of the fourth quarter, the Broncos held a 24-7 lead after giving up just one score to Rivers and company. But new offensive coach Mike McCoy got conservative way too early, setting the stage for a pair of disasters — namely a bizarre Trevor Siemian interception and a Jamaal Charles fumble, both of which led to Chargers TDs.