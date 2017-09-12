 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers complaining (naturally) after an interception by the Broncos' Bradley Roby.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers complaining (naturally) after an interception by the Broncos' Bradley Roby.
NFL via YouTube

Top 20 Tweets About Broncos Breaking Crybaby Philip Rivers's Heart Again

Michael Roberts | September 12, 2017 | 5:39am
AA

During the nightcap of Monday Night Football's debut for the 2017-2018 NFL regular season, your Denver Broncos found a new and exciting way to rip Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers's heart out of his chest. And Broncos fans on Twitter took delight in his misery, hate-tweeting at Rivers before, during and after Denver's nail-biting 24-21 victory. See our twenty favorite Twitter salvos below.

The September 11 game, which I witnessed from nosebleed seats inside Sports Authority Field at Mile High (yeah, it's still called that — and the name could stick around for quite a while), shouldn't have been that close. At the beginning of the fourth quarter, the Broncos held a 24-7 lead after giving up just one score to Rivers and company. But new offensive coach Mike McCoy got conservative way too early, setting the stage for a pair of disasters — namely a bizarre Trevor Siemian interception and a Jamaal Charles fumble, both of which led to Chargers TDs.

Related Stories

Add in a missed field goal by Denver's Brandon McManus, whose new $11.24 million extension was made official today, and Bradley Roby's second spirit-crushing interference penalty of the evening (albeit on a terrible call), and L.A. had a chance to tie the game with a field goal in the waning seconds. If not for new coach Vance Joseph effectively icing the Chargers' rookie kicker Younghoe Koo and defensive-line afterthought Shelby Harris partially blocking the attempt that counted, Broncos fans would have been doing a lot more crying than Rivers did earlier in the contest, following a briefly redemptive Roby interception.

This series of events resulted in a victory that Siemian and company did their damnedest to give away and left Rivers shattered again, much to the profane delight of the Broncos faithful on Twitter. A couple of the messages below offer grudging respect for Rivers even as they express their deep loathing for him. The rest go for the jugular. Count them down below.

Number 20:

Number 19:

Number 18:

Number 17:

Number 16:

Number 15:

Number 14:

Number 13:

Number 12:

Number 11:

Number 10:

Number 9:

Number 8:

Number 7:

Number 6:

Number 5:

Number 4:

Number 3:

Number 2:

Number 1:

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >