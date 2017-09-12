 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Even this stadium worker seems disgusted at someone actually wearing a Brock Osweiler jersey in public.
Even this stadium worker seems disgusted at someone actually wearing a Brock Osweiler jersey in public.
Photo by Lora Roberts

My Predominantly Orange Broncos 2017 Home Opener Photo Diary

Michael Roberts | September 12, 2017 | 7:23am
AA

As I noted in our roundup of the top twenty tweets about the Broncos breaking crybaby Philip Rivers's heart again, I was fortunate enough to attend the team's September 11 home opener versus the Los Angeles Chargers. Accompanying me was my daughter Lora, who not only purchased the tickets as the best Father's Day gift ever, but also helped me photo-document the scene.

The Broncos designated the game "Orange Monday" and encouraged fans to deck themselves out in the most iconic of the squad's colors — and as you'll see, the vast majority of attendees happily complied.

Related Stories

Continue to sample scenes surrounding Denver's coronary-inducing 24-21 triumph.

The security rules were clear — but somehow, about half of those in attendance seemed to be confused by them anyway.EXPAND
The security rules were clear — but somehow, about half of those in attendance seemed to be confused by them anyway.
Photo by Michael Roberts
There were lines for the women's restroom even before the game started.EXPAND
There were lines for the women's restroom even before the game started.
Photo by Michael Roberts
Our view.
Our view.
Photo by Lora Roberts
Denver Broncos Thunderstorm, the team's official parachute squad, make a fiery appearance.EXPAND
Denver Broncos Thunderstorm, the team's official parachute squad, make a fiery appearance.
Photo by Michael Roberts

The Broncos declared the game "Orange Monday," and most fans did their best to make the stadium monochromatic.EXPAND
The Broncos declared the game "Orange Monday," and most fans did their best to make the stadium monochromatic.
Photo by Michael Roberts
Just because you're completely decked out in Broncos merch doesn't mean you've got enough.EXPAND
Just because you're completely decked out in Broncos merch doesn't mean you've got enough.
Photo by Michael Roberts
The best-dressed man at Mile High Stadium.EXPAND
The best-dressed man at Mile High Stadium.
Photo by Lora Roberts
And the best-dressed woman? Lora Roberts, who boasted a custom-made "Cry Me a Philip Rivers" T-shirt.
And the best-dressed woman? Lora Roberts, who boasted a custom-made "Cry Me a Philip Rivers" T-shirt.
Photo by Michael Roberts
 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >