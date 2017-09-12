My Predominantly Orange Broncos 2017 Home Opener Photo Diary

As I noted in our roundup of the top twenty tweets about the Broncos breaking crybaby Philip Rivers's heart again, I was fortunate enough to attend the team's September 11 home opener versus the Los Angeles Chargers. Accompanying me was my daughter Lora, who not only purchased the tickets as the best Father's Day gift ever, but also helped me photo-document the scene.
The Broncos designated the game "Orange Monday" and encouraged fans to deck themselves out in the most iconic of the squad's colors — and as you'll see, the vast majority of attendees happily complied.
Continue to sample scenes surrounding Denver's coronary-inducing 24-21 triumph.
|
The security rules were clear — but somehow, about half of those in attendance seemed to be confused by them anyway.
Photo by Michael Roberts
|
There were lines for the women's restroom even before the game started.
Photo by Michael Roberts
|
Our view.
Photo by Lora Roberts
|
Denver Broncos Thunderstorm, the team's official parachute squad, make a fiery appearance.
Photo by Michael Roberts
|
The Broncos declared the game "Orange Monday," and most fans did their best to make the stadium monochromatic.
Photo by Michael Roberts
|
Just because you're completely decked out in Broncos merch doesn't mean you've got enough.
Photo by Michael Roberts
|
The best-dressed man at Mile High Stadium.
Photo by Lora Roberts
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
|
And the best-dressed woman? Lora Roberts, who boasted a custom-made "Cry Me a Philip Rivers" T-shirt.
Photo by Michael Roberts
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!