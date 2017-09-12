My Predominantly Orange Broncos 2017 Home Opener Photo Diary

Even this stadium worker seems disgusted at someone actually wearing a Brock Osweiler jersey in public.

As I noted in our roundup of the top twenty tweets about the Broncos breaking crybaby Philip Rivers's heart again, I was fortunate enough to attend the team's September 11 home opener versus the Los Angeles Chargers. Accompanying me was my daughter Lora, who not only purchased the tickets as the best Father's Day gift ever, but also helped me photo-document the scene.

The Broncos designated the game "Orange Monday" and encouraged fans to deck themselves out in the most iconic of the squad's colors — and as you'll see, the vast majority of attendees happily complied.

Continue to sample scenes surrounding Denver's coronary-inducing 24-21 triumph.