New Model for Eliminating Pit Bull Ban in Denver and Beyond

Pit bulls are currently banned in seven Colorado cities, but that number could soon be reduced to six.

Seven Colorado cities prohibit pit bulls, with such regulations resulting in thousands of dogs being euthanized in Denver alone. But the number of bans could be reduced by one within weeks. Tonight, April 17, Castle Rock's town council will hear the first reading of a new animal ordinance that repeals breed-specific legislation, and if it moves to the next stage, as expected, it could become law as soon as next month. Advocate Jen Dudley hopes the new rules serve as a template for repealing and replacing the bans in Denver and beyond.

According to Dudley, founder of EndCastleRockBSL.com, "Eighty-two pit bulls have been removed from the town of Castle Rock in the last seven years due to the current ordinance, and not a single one was part of any incident involving the dog or its owners. It was all based on how the dog looked. ... But once the ban is replaced here, I feel other towns will realize their enforcement dollars are being spent the wrong way and look to Castle Rock as a model."

When Dudley moved to Castle Rock from Parker in 2013, she had no idea the community had enacted breed-specific legislation, as have Denver, Louisville, Commerce City, La Junta, Lone Tree and Aurora, whose year-plus legal battle to euthanize an alleged pit bull named Bandit ended with the dog's death last month. She didn't learn the truth until three years later, when she started fostering dogs for rescues, and she acknowledges that "I was really shocked when I found out. I'm someone who cares for the well-being of animals and goes about responsible advocacy, and I've always been against these kinds of laws."