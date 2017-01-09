Players Club Killing One of Eight Slayings, Attacks at Colorado Strip Clubs

Outside Players Club, at 6710 Federal Boulevard, where yesterday morning's shooting took place. Additional photos and more below. CBS4

Update: Yet another high-profile killing has taken place outside a Denver-area strip club, the latest involving a man reportedly shot to death by a security guard at an Adams County venue.

The location: Players Club, at 6710 Federal Boulevard. CBS4 quotes law-enforcement sources as saying that just after 4:30 a.m. yesterday, January 8, three men who'd been kicked out of the venue earlier in the evening came back to the club several hours later and fired shots at the guard. He returned fire, striking and killing a thus-far-unidentified man. The station adds that previous shootings had taken place at the business in September 2015 and last June.

While slayings and attacks at strip clubs hardly take place on a nightly basis, they're not exactly rare, either.

Last August, following a fatal shooting outside PT's All Nude — also known as PT's Centerfold Show Club, located at 3480 Galena Street — we noted that such venues have been the setting for similar violent crimes numerous times in recent years.

PT's All Nude, also known as PT's Centerfold Show Club, where a fatal shooting took place last August. File photo

Indeed, the week before the shooting at PT's All Nude, we reported about the resolution of the murder case against Stephen Futrell, which was also linked to a strip club.

Futrell pleaded guilty to killing a man who investigators say had grabbed his shoulders in what he considered to be a too-familiar way inside PT's II, an affiliate of the Centerfold Show Club, located at 8315 East Colfax Avenue.

The murder took place in the establishment's parking lot.

Below, learn more about seven additional murders or other crimes connected with Colorado strip clubs in recent years, featuring excerpts from our original coverage.

Dandy Dan's, scene of a 2011 slaying. File photo

Benjamin Lucero suspect in Dandy Dan's strip club homicide of George Valenzuela-Lopez

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 11, 2011, AT 3:03 P.M.

At about 11:45 p.m on February 8 at Dandy Dan's, a South Federal strip club, a pair of men got into an altercation in the parking lot — and only one of them left alive.

The victim has been identified by the Denver coroner's office as George Valenzuela-Lopez, 34.

"The cause of death is complications of multiple gunshot wounds," the medical examiner release states. "The manner of death is homicide."

The Denver Police Department has identified a suspect in the shootout as Benjamin Lucero, 22.

Platinum 84, scene of a shooting in 2014. 7News file photo

Photos: Platinum 84 Strip Club Early Morning Shooting Hurts Two, One Possibly Critical

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 13, 2014, AT 6:30 A.M.

Two people were injured, with one possibly in critical condition, at Platinum 84, a Federal Heights strip club, toward the end of an evening touted on the venue's Facebook page with the promise that the action would be "smoking hot."

By 1:45 a.m., according to 7News, only about ten customers remained at the club.

And that's when all hell broke loose.

Law enforcers from several agencies, including the Thornton and Westminster police departments, responded to the scene.

Investigators believe a number of customers (they weren't employees) got into an altercation that erupted into gunfire.

Two men were hit by flying lead — one in the hip, the other in the chest. The former is expected to survive, and it's hoped that the latter will as well, although he was possibly in critical condition at last word.

A Facebook photo of 2 Live Crew's Christopher Wong Won, clad in Platinum 84 gear. He performed at the club prior to an altercation that injured a police officer. Facebook

Platinum 84 Strip Club Back in Spotlight: Cop Hurt After Attack on Night of 2 Live Crew Show

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, 2014, AT 5:53 A.M.

Just last month, Platinum 84, a Federal Heights strip club, made headlines due to a high-profile shooting that injured two people. Now, the venue's back in the news for another crime: an attack that caused a police officer to be hospitalized.

The most recent offense took place on Saturday, September 27, when 2 Live Crew, the vintage hip-hop crew best remembered for the lascivious tune "Me So Horny," was scheduled to perform for the second of two nights at the club.

A Platinum 84 post on Saturday noted that the final show was almost sold out — but Lieutenant Gary Toldness, spokesman for the Federal Heights Police Department, says the matter that led to the officer's injury doesn't appear to have been related to the performance. Instead, the problems centered around what he refers to as a "bachelor party bus.

"There was some kind of incident inside the bar," Toldness continues. "Maybe someone touched a dancer and was asked to leave — but he wouldn't leave. So the cops were called."

Upon officers' arrival, the alleged troublemakers "weren't really fighting. They were just being obnoxious," Toldness allows. "But as the officers were trying to investigate the incident, directing people to stay and not to go, the guy involved in the incident got on the bus — and when they tried to get him off the bus, that's when the incident happened."

Specifically, a man struck a police officer in the face, injuring him severely enough that he had to be hospitalized.

Continue to learn more about additional Colorado strip-club-related crimes, including the murder that took place early yesterday morning.