Pod Save America Is Coming to Denver

Pod Save America, currently the country's hottest political podcast, is bringing its live tour to Denver in early 2018 in a double bill with its Crooked Media sister program, Lovett or Leave It.

The shows will take place back to back at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Thursday, February 8, 2018, at the Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre.

Jon Favreau and Jon Lovett, two of the three Pod Save America stars, along with Tommy Vietor, have names that often get confused with those of show-biz personalities who preceded them into the public eye. But this trio's roots are in progressive politics. Favreau was President Barack Obama's lead speechwriter for eight years, Lovett wrote speeches for Obama, too, and Vietor was a staffer in that administration's communications department.