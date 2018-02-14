Police Shooting East of DU: Suspect Critical

At this hour, investigators are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting on the 2200 block of South Clermont Street, in a neighborhood not far from the University of Denver. At last report, the person shot by a member of the Denver Police Department is in critical condition.

The incident marks the fifteenth officer-involved shooting along Colorado's Front Range since New Year's Eve, as well as the sixth in nine days. It's also the second DPD officer-involved shooting since February 5.

Overnight, Doug Schepman, a public-information officer for the Denver Police Department, conducted a media briefing about the latest shooting. During his address, he stressed on multiple occasions that the information available is extremely preliminary. When he spoke, investigators were still waiting for a warrant in order to search the home where the shooting took place.

As for the location, the DPD tweeted a map showing the crime scene's proximity to the DU campus and the Denver Botanic Gardens:

Courtesy of the Denver Police Department

According to Schepman, the DPD received a report of a family disturbance in progress at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 13.

Upon his arrival at the South Clermont address, Schepman continued, an officer heard shots fired inside the home.

The officer subsequently discharged his weapon, striking an adult male suspect.

That individual was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Schepman was unable to answer questions about whether a gun had been recovered, if the suspect had been firing at the officer before he was shot, or anything about the possible presence of others at the house. In his words, "We still have a lot of work to do to piece together the circumstances that led up to this."

Continue for the complete press conference:

Watch on #Periscope: Denver Police will update the officer involved shooting in the 2200 block of Clermont shortly . https://t.co/Uxhe1RyNr0 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) February 14, 2018

To provide context for the latest shooting, here are law enforcement descriptions of the five that took place prior to it since February 5.

February 5, 2018

Source: Colorado Springs Police Department

On February 5, 2018, members of the B.A.T.T.L.E. (Beat Auto Theft Through Law Enforcement) task force, comprised of detectives from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO), and the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), located a vehicle previously reported stolen from Colorado Springs. The vehicle was surveilled to the 4200 block of Galley Road where detectives observed the suspect exit the vehicle. To alleviate the possibility of a vehicle pursuit or entry into nearby apartments, B.A.T.T.L.E. task force detectives developed a plan to arrest the suspect while the suspect walked through an apartment complex parking lot.

At approximately 3:55 PM, the detectives made contact with the suspect and a struggle ensued. The suspect then drew a handgun and began firing. Three task force detectives then returned gunfire. EPSO Detective Micah Lee Flick was fatally shot, while two additional EPSO detectives and one CSPD detective were wounded by gunfire. A semi-automatic handgun belonging to the suspect was recovered from the scene of the incident.

The CSPD detective shot in the incident is identified as Marcus Yanez. Detective Yanez has been employed by the Colorado Springs Police Department since October 2007. Detective Yanez was treated and released from a local hospital.

The suspect was also fatally shot and died at the scene of the incident. An autopsy was completed by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office on February 6, 2018. The suspect was positively identified as 19 year old Manuel Zetina, a resident of Colorado Springs.

An adult male civilian walking in the area was also shot and wounded as a result of gunfire. He is undergoing treatment at an area hospital.

February 6, 2018

Source: Denver Police Department

7:17 p.m.: #BREAKING: #DPD in the 1800 block of S. Alcott on an officer-involved shooting. No officers injured. Suspect transported to the hospital, condition unknown. PIO en route.

8:21 p.m.: Denver Police Interview: Officer-Involved Shooting, 1800 block of Alcott Street

Denver Police Interview Officer Involved Shooting 1800 Block Alcott St” https://t.co/NuS6KIpIIw — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) February 7, 2018

Shot and killed during the incident was Alex Duran, 29.

February 7, 2018

Source: Brighton Police Department

On Wednesday, February 7th, at about 10:24 p.m. Brighton officers responded to a report of a female being chased by a male near 744 Mockingbird St. in Brighton. Officers arrived on scene and identified the female and located the male. During the investigation, a struggle ensued between the suspect and the officer. During the struggle, the suspect was shot by an officer. The suspect was transported to the hospital. No officers were injured during the incident. The Adams County Critical Incident team responded to the scene and continue to investigate the case at this time.

February 9, 2018

Source: Colorado Springs Police Department

6:45 p.m.: Lt Black responding to the 2400 block of North Cascade Ave. OIS, no officers injured.

A Facebook photo of Troy Michael Jacques, who was killed in Aurora on February 10 as the result of an officer-involved shooting. Facebook

February 10, 2018

Source: Aurora Police Department

On February 10, 2018 at approximately 11:28 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of East Smoky Hill Road and South Mobile Way. Officers at the scene contacted an adult male subject in the vehicle. A short time later, an officer fired his weapon at the subject. Officers on scene immediately rendered aid to the subject who was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. A weapon was located in the subject's vehicle.

There were no injuries to the officers involved.

Detectives and investigators from the Major Crimes/Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Investigations Unit responded to the scene and took over the investigation into this case. This is an active an ongoing investigation. As is standard with the occurrence of an officer-involved shooting, the Officer has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The man killed in this incident was subsequently identified as Troy Michael Jacques. Aurora police say he pulled a gun on officers before he was shot.

