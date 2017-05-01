Ready, Set, Action: Rallies and Protests on May Day and Beyond

EXPAND Donald Trump at a Loveland campaign appearance. Brandon Marshall

Metro Denver has seen a blizzard of political action recently, and the protests will pile up on May 1, International Workers Day. Keep reading for a roster of local rallies and other events.



Monday, May 1, 9 a.m.

Humanist Invocation at the Capitol

Colorado State Capitol

Tim Bailey will give the first Humanist Invocation for the House of Representatives, and Jefferson Humanists will host a gathering at the Colorado State Capitol. Find out more on the Jefferson Humanists page.

Monday, May 1, 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Stand Up to Corporate Funders of Hate

Skyline Park, 17th and Arapahoe streets

The Colorado People's Alliance will wrap up its hundred days of action on May Day, and start a campaign to hold corporations accountable for "spreading hate and fear." Find out more on the CPA Facebook page.

Monday, May 1, noon to 3 p.m.

May Day Against Trumpism

Colorado State Capitol

The Democratic Socialists of America and other groups are hosting this gathering. "This May Day, join us at the Colorado State Capitol to stand in solidarity with the working class against Trumpism," organizers say. "Workers in the U.S. and across the world are hurting. Despite Trump's promises to upend a rigged economy and cancel unfair trade deals, his actions have instead focused on banning Muslims, rounding up immigrants, and filling his cabinet with outright racists and Wall Street shills. But Trump is a symptom, not the disease, and true freedom for the working class means moving beyond both Trump and the Democratic Party." Find out more on the Facebook page.

Monday, May 1, noon to 1:30 p.m.

The Islamic Enlightenment: The Struggle Between Faith and Reason

University of Denver, Sie 1020, 2201 South Gaylord Street

Christopher de Bellaigue was the former correspondent for The Economist covering Turkey and Iran; he's the author of Patriot of Persia, Rebel Land, The Struggle for Iran and In the Rose Garden of the Martyrs. He'll discuss his latest book, The Islamic Enlightenment: The Struggle Between Faith and Reason at a free discussion; lunch is included. Find out more on the event Facebook page.

Monday, May 1, 1 to 4 p.m.

May Day 2017

Colorado State Capitol

May Day is International Workers' Day, and Denver Marxists-Leninists "will be gathering at the Capitol, both in celebration of working-class history and in protest of capitalism.... Bring your signs, bring your slogans, and bring a friend," organizers say. Find out more here.

Monday, May 1, 3 to 6 p.m.

No War But Class War

Colorado State Capitol

In concert with other Occupy groups, Occupy Denver will host No War But Class War (not with North Korea, not with Syria, not with China, not with Russia) after the May Day Against Trumpism rally. Get details on the Occupy Denver Facebook event page.

Keep reading for more events after May 1.

