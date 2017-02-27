Political Education and Advocacy in Denver, February 27-March 5

EXPAND Constituents at a Cory Gardner-free town hall. Brandon Marshall

Congress is back in session, getting ready for President Donald Trump's address on February 28. But outside Washington, D.C., the activism continues. Here are six political education and advocacy events in metro Denver this week.

Monday, February 27, 8:30 a.m.

2017 LGBTQ Lobby Day

Central Presbyterian Church, 1660 Sherman Street

Join LGBTQ Coloradans, their families and allies by the State Capitol for the annual LGBTQ Lobby Day. Programming runs from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; find out more here.

Monday, February 27, 9 a.m.

Protect Trans Students March

Sunken Gardens Park, 1099 Speer Boulevard

Transgender students and their allies will meet at Sunken Gardens for a rally, then march to the Capitol at 10 a.m. Get the details here.

Tuesday, February 28, 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Refugees: In Their Own Words

Central Branch Library, 10 West Fourteenth Avenue Parkway

Today there are over 21 million refugees worldwide — including in Denver. A panel of refugees will tell their stories, in their own words. This free event starts with networking and snacks; the program starts at 5:30 p.m. It's sponsored by the Spring Institute, Immigrant & Refugee Commission and World Denver; find out more here.

Wednesday, March 1, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

We Are One Colorado Tour: Arvada

First United Church of Arvada, 7195 Simms Street

One Colorado is taking its “We Are One Colorado” tour to thirteen cities across the state to talk about how to continue advancing equality for all lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer Coloradans and their families. Find out more here.

Saturday, March 4, 1 to 3 p.m.

We Proclaim Yes: Acting to Keep Our Communities Whole

Washington Park, 900 South Downing

The Metro Denver Sanctuary Coalition, a multi-faith group of congregations around Denver, will rally to support immigrants, "seeking justice and providing sanctuary for the body and spirit." Find out more here.

Sunday, March 5, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Women of All Nations Retreat Fundraiser

Colorado Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu West, 2595 West Eighth Avenue

This fundraiser for the Women of All Nations Retreat March 17 through March 19 is billed as "a day of empowerment and learning how to defend ourselves in bad situations." A $20 donation is requested; find out more here.

