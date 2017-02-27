Political Education and Advocacy in Denver, February 27-March 5
Constituents at a Cory Gardner-free town hall.
Brandon Marshall
Congress is back in session, getting ready for President Donald Trump's address on February 28. But outside Washington, D.C., the activism continues. Here are six political education and advocacy events in metro Denver this week.
Monday, February 27, 8:30 a.m.
2017 LGBTQ Lobby Day
Central Presbyterian Church, 1660 Sherman Street
Join LGBTQ Coloradans, their families and allies by the State Capitol for the annual LGBTQ Lobby Day. Programming runs from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; find out more here.
Monday, February 27, 9 a.m.
Protect Trans Students March
Sunken Gardens Park, 1099 Speer Boulevard
Transgender students and their allies will meet at Sunken Gardens for a rally, then march to the Capitol at 10 a.m. Get the details here.
Tuesday, February 28, 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Refugees: In Their Own Words
Central Branch Library, 10 West Fourteenth Avenue Parkway
Today there are over 21 million refugees worldwide — including in Denver. A panel of refugees will tell their stories, in their own words. This free event starts with networking and snacks; the program starts at 5:30 p.m. It's sponsored by the Spring Institute, Immigrant & Refugee Commission and World Denver; find out more here.
At the town hall with(out) Cory Gardner.
Brandon Marshall
Wednesday, March 1, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
We Are One Colorado Tour: Arvada
First United Church of Arvada, 7195 Simms Street
One Colorado is taking its “We Are One Colorado” tour to thirteen cities across the state to talk about how to continue advancing equality for all lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer Coloradans and their families. Find out more here.
Saturday, March 4, 1 to 3 p.m.
We Proclaim Yes: Acting to Keep Our Communities Whole
Washington Park, 900 South Downing
The Metro Denver Sanctuary Coalition, a multi-faith group of congregations around Denver, will rally to support immigrants, "seeking justice and providing sanctuary for the body and spirit." Find out more here.
Sunday, March 5, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Women of All Nations Retreat Fundraiser
Colorado Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu West, 2595 West Eighth Avenue
This fundraiser for the Women of All Nations Retreat March 17 through March 19 is billed as "a day of empowerment and learning how to defend ourselves in bad situations." A $20 donation is requested; find out more here.
Know of an event that should be listed? E-mail editorial@westword.com.
