Ready, Set, Action: Political and Educational Events Now Through April

People's Defense

A Senate committee won't vote on Judge Neil Gorsuch's nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court until April 3 (at the earliest), but a protest is already planned in Denver. So are other political actions and educational opportunities around town in April; keep reading for a list, in chronological order.

Friday, March 31, 11 a.m.

Worst Women's Advocate Award Ceremony and Reproductive Rights Rally

1125 17th Street

Protesters will rally outside of Senator Cory Gardner's Denver office to protect his position on reproductive rights. Find more information at focoprogress.org.

Saturday, April 1, 10 a.m. to noon

Day of Action to Protest Trump Agenda aka The People's Filibuster

Civic Center Park

The People's Defense, a grassroots campaign with actions planned in all fifty states to defeat Judge Neil Gorsuch's nomination to the Supreme Court, will hold a rally in Denver and other cities across the country urging senators to oppose President Trump's agenda. Find out more on the People's Defense Facebook page.

Saturday, April 1, 4 to 6 p.m.

LIPS Enchilada Fundraiser

North High School, 2960 Speer Boulevard

Members of the Latinas Increasing Political Strength spring institute are hosing a family-friendly fundraiser to help offset the cost of their trip to Washington, D.C., where they'll put into practice everything they're learning. Ten bucks gets you a plate of enchiladas, beans and rice and a drink; those under eighteen eat free. Find out more at colorlatina.org.

Saturday April 1, 3 p.m.

Jews Step Forward

Boulder Public Library, Boulder Creek Room, 1001 Arapahoe Road

A screening of the film Jews Step Forward will be followed by a Q&A with Marjorie Wright, the film's director, as well as Rich Forer, the author of Breakthrough: Transforming Fear Into Compassion — A New Perspective on the Israel-Palestine Conflict; for information, call 303-441-3100. The program will repeat at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at the First Universalist Church, 3501 South Colorado Boulevard in Cherry Hills Village (call 303-229-2834). At 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, Jews Step Forward will be shown at the Dairy Arts Center's Boedecker Cinema, at 2590 Walnut Street in Boulder, call 303-444-7328.

Sunday, April 2, 1 p.m.

The ACLU's 7 Point Plan of Action to Take on the Trump Administration

Penrose Library, 20 North Cascade Avenue, Colorado Springs

Alejandra Garza of the Colorado ACLU will discuss the group's plan to take on the Trump administration. Find out more on the event Facebook page.

Sunday, April 2, 2 to 3 p.m.

The Sunday Gardner

1125 17th Street

Indivisible Denver is hosting a weekly gathering outside of Cory Gardner's Denver office, urging the senator to oppose the Trump agenda. Find out more at the Sunday Gardner Facebook page.

