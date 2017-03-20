Ready, Set, Action: Rallies for Immigrants, Against Trump in Denver This Week

EXPAND Denver police arrest a protester outside the Grand Hyatt on March 18; a Turning Point USA regional conference was being held inside the hotel. Brandon Marshall

A protest outside the Turning Point USA conference on March 18 resulted in arrests, and that demonstration was just the start of the political action this week. Tuesday is a national day of action for immigration, and there are several related events in Denver. Keep reading for details on how you can get involved.

Monday, March 20, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Latino/a Advocacy Day

Central Presbyterian Church, 1660 Sherman Street

The eleventh annual Latino/a Advocacy Day provides advocacy training and briefings on policy issues that most impact Latinos in Colorado; the programs started on March 19 and continue today. At 9:45 a.m., the group will walk to the Capitol for a mini tour with lobby team leaders and the Protecting Our Immigrant Communities Rally. Register here, and find out more on the Colorado Immigrant Rights website.

Monday, March 20, 6:30 p.m.

Town Hall with the Colorado Democratic Latino Caucus

Denver Pipefitters Local 208, 6350 Broadway

Nine members of the Colorado Democratic Latino Caucus — Senate Democratic Leader Lucia Guzman, Assistant Minority Leader Leroy Garcia, Senator Irene Aguilar, Senator Dominick Moreno, Speaker of the House Crisanta Duran, Representative Adrienne Benavidez, Representative Donald Valdez, Representative Joe Salazar and Representative Dan Pabon — will meet at a town hall to discuss Trump's executive actions on immigration. This is part of the Colorado Democratic Latino Caucus Outreach program; the event is open to the public and hosted by Representative Benavidez; find out more here.

Tuesday, March 21, 2:30 p.m.

Denver Immigration Day of Action

City and County Building, 1437 Bannock Street

Mayor Michael Hancock has proclaimed March 21 as "Denver Immigration Day of Action," joining with cities across the country in reaffirming Denver's commitment to supporting immigrants and immigrant communities. He'll join other community leaders on the steps of the City and County Building, to announce a new effort to showcase the diverse people who live in Denver.

Wednesday, March 22, noon

Protect Water & Health, NOT Corporate Wealth!

Senator Michael Bennet's office, 1127 Sherman Street

Colorado People's Alliance and Food & Water Watch, along with 350 Colorado, Save the EPA!, What the Frack, Arapahoe?!, Communication Workers of America and Arvadans for Progressive Action, are hosting this rally outside of Senator Michael Bennet's office to protest the Trump administration's proposed gutting of the EPA. "Tell Senator Bennet it's time to defend public health and protect our right to clean air and water," organizers say. RSVP here.

Thursday, March 23, 7 p.m.

Human Rights in the Age of Trump

University of Colorado Boulder, 250 Humanities

The Rocky Mountain Peace and Justice Center is hosting a panel discussion on "Human Rights in the Age of Trump." The presentations of the speakers will be following by a Q&A; the event is free. Find out more on the Rocky Mountain Peace and Justice Center website.

Friday, March 24, 8 p.m.

Killing the Black Snake

Join Denver Action Network for the premiere of Submedia's new documentary series, "Trouble," and an advance showing of the Killing the Black Snake: Behind the Scenes of the #NoDAPL struggle, a documentary about the struggle against the Dakota Access Pipeline. After the film, participants in the fight against the pipeline will discuss their experiences; there will also be a live Skype Q&A with Submedia's Frank Lopez. Find out more, including the location, via the Facebook event page.

A counter-protester in downtown Denver on March 18.

Saturday, March 25, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Colorado Gay-Straight Alliance Leadership Summit

Colorado Mesa University, The University Center

One Colorado is hosting the third of three GSA summits; find out more at one-colorado.org.

Saturday, March 25, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Impeach Trump Now: First Amendment Assembly

Civic Center Park, Greek Amphitheatre

This rally is part of a nationwide effort to have the state executive and legislative branches hear "We the People expressing our First Amendment rights," according to organizers. Speakers start at 11 a.m., and the march to the State Capitol begins at 12:30 p.m. Find out more on the event Facebook page.

Saturday, March 25, 1 p.m.

#Colorado Stands With Immigrants

1125 17th Street

The Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition will host a rally outside of Senator Cory Gardner's Denver office. Speakers will include members of Colorado's immigrant community, lawyers leading the fight for immigration rights and Colorado politicians. At the event, participants will write letters urging Gardner to co-sponsor the BRIDGE Act. Find out more on the Colorado Immigrant Rights Facebook page.

Sunday, March 26, 11 a.m.

The Huddle

McNichols Building

During the NCAA's March Madness, Warm Cookies of the Revolution, Denver's civic health club, will host an event where you can "watch sports, drink beer and discuss issues." Find out more on the Warm Cookies Facebook page

Plan ahead:

Wednesday, March 29, 7:30 p.m.

The Giving Project

Chinook Fund,1031 33rd Street

Change, not charity: The Chinook Fun is hosting an information session about its innovative program, The Giving Project. Chinook is seeking 25 diverse members for its six-month, 2017 Fall Giving Project, during which participants will learn about social justice philanthropy while taking meaningful action. "No prior experience is necessary," organizers say, "Just a passion for change!" To RSVP or learn more, visit Chinookfund.org.

Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

March for Science

Civic Center Park

Advocates of science from across the state will rally in Civic Center Park on Earth Day, for a march through downtown to the State Capitol. Find out more on the event Facebook page.