Powderhorn Mountain Resort Is Open: Here's What's New in 2016

After a dry fall, the mountains are now buried in snow, and all of Colorado's resorts are open. In this year's edition of the Edge, our snow-activities guide to Colorado mountains, we told you about what’s new at every major ski area, reaching out to experts for suggestions on how to make the most of your day on the slopes. Here's what's new at Powderhorn.

POWDERHORN MOUNTAIN RESORT

powderhorn.com

970-268-5700

What’s new: “This year is Powderhorn’s fiftieth-anniversary season, and we’re celebrating all season long with a packed events calendar,” says spokesman Adam Evarts. “Also new this season, kids ski free with the purchase of an adult pass.”

Signature experience: “We are claiming the best glade skiing in Colorado, hands down,” Evarts says. “Powderhorn boasts aspen trees that are perfectly spaced and usually complemented with pristine powder. Powderhorn also boasts hidden boulder fields and countless pillow drops in the glades. Explore the traditional West End two-chair for powder stashes that stay long after a snowstorm has come and gone.”

Insider info: Buy ten gallons of gasoline at any participating Shell station and get a free lift ticket.

Splurge: “At Powderhorn, you don’t have to splurge,” Evarts says. “Our resort is all about authentic adventure and keeping the cost reasonable. Whether you’re looking for a solo day on the hill or a day full of shredding with your friends and family, we’re here to make that happen.” Still, to make the trip extra-special, book a ski-and-stay package at Wine Country Inn in nearby Palisade, and don’t miss the complimentary private-label wine reception daily at 5 p.m.; call 970-464-5777 or visit coloradowinecountryinn.com to book.

Ski bum tips: Powderhorn allows free camping in the parking lots — a true sign of a resort that has embraced its most devoted enthusiasts. “We know that ski bums built the industry, and we support them,” Evarts says. The resort also offers PBR and pizza specials at the Powderhorn Pub.

Drink local: “A ubiquitous gathering of regulars and new friends is common at the end of the day,” says Evarts. “Brag about the best run of the day and who caught the biggest air. Like most great ski stories, feel free to embellish. These gatherings migrate to the town of Palisade, which hosts over twenty wineries, a brewery [Palisade Brewing Co.] and a distillery [Peach Tree Distillers].”

