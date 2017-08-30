How #SelfieSaturday Murder Helped Convince Denver to Buy a Strip Club

Denver City Council has announced a plan to purchase PT's All Nude II, a defunct strip club at 8315 East Colfax Avenue, for $1.3 million, in an effort to spur an economic revival in the area. The building was shuttered in 2016 because of numerous public-safety issues, with the most prominent among them being a September 2015 murder on an evening promoted as #SelfieSaturday.

As we've reported, the main players in this tragedy were Stephen Futrell and Jeremy Garcia. According to an arrest affidavit accessible below, Futrell, nicknamed "Magic," shot Garcia because he didn't like the way the latter man shook his shoulders.

The incident took place just after midnight on September 13, 2015 — and police quickly determined that surveillance video had caught images of Garcia and his suspected killer both inside and outside the club.