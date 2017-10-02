Top 20 Tweets From Whiny Raiders Fans After Broncos Win

The concerns of Denver Broncos fans about quarterback Trevor Siemian and kicker Brandon McManus, among others, weren't exactly put to rest by the squad's 16-10 victory over the Oakland Raiders yesterday, October 1. But the whining done by Raiders Nation on Twitter during and after the contest, as seen in the twenty memorable tweets on view below, made the victory taste plenty sweet anyhow.
Once again, the Broncos' defense was all-world, with the only significant demerits being the gaffes that led to a 64-yard first-half touchdown from Oakland QB Derek Carr to Johnny Holton. But while Siemian got off to a hot start, helped immeasurably by a ridiculous TD grab by tight end A.J. Derby to begin the scoring, he once again showed that he's better at getting the squad into field-goal range than hitting receivers in the end zone.
And that's no guarantee of points right now thanks to the performance of McManus, who's been mondo-erratic since signing a hefty new contract. After going awry on a virtual gimme yesterday, he's now missed three kicks in four games — and his bad boot gave the Raiders new life, just as a similar mistake did in week one against the Los Angeles Chargers. If he hadn't prevented Oakland kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson from taking it to the house in the first quarter, he'd be even higher on the shit list.
Raiders loyalists, meanwhile, focused much of their ire on defensive lineman Adam Gotsis's sack of Carr, who left the game afterward with a back injury. The refs didn't throw a flag on the play, which incensed the Oakland faithful, as you'll see.
Continue to read the tweets that made us see orange and blue, capped by one of the more ridiculous claims ever — one related to an Alex Jones/Infowars-promoted conspiracy theory that Carr's offensive line isn't blocking for him because he stood for the National Anthem during the previous week's game rather than taking a knee.
Number 20:
Wat the fuck #DerekCarr that was a flag were was it #NFL stay getting it wrong— Jerrell Harris Jr (@lildub23000) October 1, 2017
Number 19:
Broncos still suck— Ceaser Gonzalez (@ceaser_gonzalez) October 2, 2017
Number 18:
Grab Carr by the head and drag him by it with no penalty just great #RaiderNation— Benjamin Ruth (@benjaminflocca) October 1, 2017
Number 17:
that was a clothes line 2 Carr, at least a blow to the neck/ helmet of a QB.# no flag! League is rigged!— Johnny West (@w15754906) October 1, 2017
Number 16:
The NFL needs to show more care towards its players, there was no need for that neck wrap tackle when Carr was already down. Throw the flag— Nathan Berg (@Ice_Berg20) October 1, 2017
Number 15:
I hate the Broncos. Boring to watch and they just hurt people. Nice little neck rip on Carr.— Alex Masset (@massetam) October 1, 2017
Number 14:
Fourth Bronco to take a shot at Carr was the one who hit him hardest - kneed in the back, twisted neck. Looked less serious in the replay.— Joshua Brisco (@jbbrisco) October 1, 2017
Number 13:
If Carr is hurt I’m flying to Denver and I’m gonna whoop Gotsis’s ass— Jackboo (@Trilosiity) October 1, 2017
Number 12:
Terrible. They should start ejecting Broncos players every time a dirty hit injures a QB, since it happens so often. Suspension's too.— Mr McMurderer (@MrMcmurderer) October 2, 2017
Number 11:
dirty broncos— MareeMar (@MareeMarrr) October 1, 2017
Number 10:
The only reason Broncos ever win is because they try to kill our QB. dirty ass players— Samantha Lea (@Sammy_BebbxP) October 1, 2017
Number 9:
They cheated! They put a knee to my quarterback on purpose. Dirty dirty Broncos.— Lakers History (@LakersHistory) October 1, 2017
Number 8:
Fuck you Broncos #raiders #Raidersvsbroncos #raidersnation— Clive Weaver (@WeaverClive) October 2, 2017
Number 7:
Okay okay i give it to you. It was a good close game. Broncos still suck though lol— Xiomara (@ZiiO_73) October 2, 2017
Number 6:
Can the media suck the Broncos cock any more?— Will (@WillsWorId) October 2, 2017
Number 5:
Where's the late Hit Call on CARR— Snipr (@SniprFire1) October 1, 2017
By Broncos ??? #NFL Refs Suck #RaiderNation
Number 4:
I blame the refs and the late hit on Carr— duhtin (@fuckdstn) October 1, 2017
Number 3:
@MikePereira How was it not a penalty on the #OAKvsDEN game when Carr got hurt. He was down and drug around by the neck.— mike5cents (@mike5cents) October 2, 2017
Number 2:
@nfl where’s the penalty on Adam Gotsis? Ripped Carr’s neck! @RAIDERS @Broncos— Mike Mihelich (@mmihelich) October 1, 2017
Number 1:
Derek Carr got injured cuz he didn't kneel for the flag and his Oline let him get destroyed The libs and their followers are horrible people— infamousglasses (@infamousglasses) October 2, 2017
